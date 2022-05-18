BoostX Crypto Launchpad Goes Live as Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) Approach Major Upgrades

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The recent market slump has bothered crypto enthusiasts and analysts lately. However, there is some news that can come as a breath of fresh air. The BoostX Finance is among the new-gen products that launch amidst increased market volatility.

The evolution of crypto launchpads is directing investors to reliable and better options for investments in the virtual assets. By looking at platforms as such, one can sail carefully away from the debris of the recent crypto disasters.

The Impact of ‘The Merge’ on Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum 2.0, also known as Eth2 or Serenity, is an upgrade to the Ethereum network that promises significant improvements. The upgrade is no less than an event and is widely known as ‘The Merge’. When validating transactions and blocks, the Ethereum 2.0 version will employ proof-of-stake (PoS) rather than proof-of-work (PoW). Reduced transaction fees, increased speed, and higher scalability are some of the promised enhancements from the network. The update is currently being worked on and will be released in instalments over the following few years.

This major shift in the Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem has added to its current volatility. The installation of a burn mechanism, as well as the switch to proof-of-stake, are seen as the two most important methods for Ethereum to become deflationary. Over 2.3 million $ETH have been destroyed so far, according to data from the burn portal. After taking the ee tokens locked into account, more than 14.90 million ETH have been removed from circulation, lowering the token's supply by 12.31%.

The Recent Trends of Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) is a decentralised blockchain that enables the creation of scalable and user-friendly applications. Solana has dozens of projects under Web3, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and DeFi, making it one of the fastest-growing ecosystems in the crypto industry. However, according to recent research, Solana (SOL) has lost 60% of its total value locked since the beginning of 2022. $SOL began the year at $170.31, hit a yearly high of $179.43 on January 2 and was recently valued at $53.80 on May 16.

In recent news, the Meta platform has chosen Solana as one of the blockchains whose NFTs would be linked with Instagram's social media platform. This has all the potential to improve Solana’s value but given the recent trends, one cannot make any definite claims.

BoostX Finance introduces novel multi-chain launchpad

BoostX Finance is a multi-chain launchpad that introduces investors to a range of fresh crypto choices in the fintech market. BoostX is built on a proprietary launchpad technology that makes it very simple for investors to invest in new crypto firms.

The launchpad is a great way to learn about new cryptocurrencies, presales and high-end fintech startups, among other things. This launchpad can unite a community of people who appreciate transparency and information. The platform handpicks dependable and efficient new crypto coins for investors. BoostX sounds like a great solution for the new crypto investors or those who are having trouble navigating the disturbed waters of the current fintech market scenario.

With the help of tools such as BoostX, one still stands a chance to make the best of the crypto sector. The volatility of crypto is also its very charm. To think that the current market slump is the end of crypto’s profitability is anachronistic, especially given the kind of developments at hand.

