Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) to 'Surprise the World' Tomorrow, Here's What's Happening

BONE token is going to put its project for Shibarium up for presale

The official account of the BONE token (@BoneShiba) has tweeted that, tomorrow, they intend to show off their own crypto project to the community.

No details have been revealed so far, but the tweet stated that it will be a project for Layer 2 blockchain Shibarium and combine artificial intelligence with cryptocurrency. "It's time to surprise the world," the tweet says. The author of the tweet promises to release the full information tomorrow, March 18.

Tomorrow I will introduce my project and put it up for pre-sale, it's time to surprise the world . There are many projects for Shibarium, but I want to combine artificial intelligence with cryptocurrency, I will publish the full information tomorrow. — Bone ShibaSwap (@BoneShiba) March 17, 2023

Crucial role of BONE for Shibarium

BONE is one of the meme trifectas of the Shiba Inu ecosystem: BONE, SHIB and LEASH. Bone will be used on Shibarium as gas to fuel transactions. According to the SHIB dev team and its announcements on Medium, BONE will be a major driver for Shiba Inu burns when Shibarium is released. A portion of BONE received as transaction fees will be changed into SHIB and then sent to "inferno" crypto addresses, from where they cannot ever be withdrawn or spent.

Lead developer of SHIB Shytoshi Kusama recently confirmed that SHIB burns will be conducted on every transaction, and the more SHIB and other tokens on Shibarium are transferred, the more of them will be burned. The beta version of the Layer 2 network, called Puppynet, was released last Saturday.

Elon Musk wants to build his own AI company

Earlier this year, centibillionaire Elon Musk tweeted that he is moving from crypto to artificial intelligence. Prior to that, he poured criticism on ChatGPT and its producer, Open AI, which he helped to found in 2015.

Musk believes that ChatGPT is "woke" as it does not provide texts with correct information to users in order not to offend anyone and tries to stay politically correct, programmed by Open AI to be so.

It was reported prior to that by the mainstream media that Musk now seeks to launch his own AI company in order to rival Open AI. There have been no further details so far about that, and it remains unclear if Musk's interest in cryptocurrencies (Dogecoin in particular) is going to be extended to his new interest in AI.