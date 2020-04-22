Bollinger Bands Applied to Determine Peak of COVID-19 Pandemic

Wed, 04/22/2020 - 18:12
Alex Dovbnya
Dr. Steve uses the Bollinger Bands (BBs) indicator to find out whether COVID-19 cases are peaking in the U.S.
Contents

Dr. Steve, who hosts the Weird Medicine show on SiriusXM 103, has applied the Bollinger Bands (BBs) trading indicator for determining the peak of the coronavirus cases in the U.S. 

He claims that the narrowing of the bands indicates that the infection rate is likely stabilizing.   

This effort was lauded by John Bollinger who tweeted that he "loved" how his brainchild was used for analyzing COVID-19 data. 

More than 830,000 COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

The pandemic has led to shutdowns around the world, grinding the global economy to a halt

In the U.S., more than 40,000 people have died from the coronavirus disease while the number of total cases is inching closer to 1 mln. 

New York, which has been the epicenter of COVID-19, recently started to flatten its curve, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo. However, Texas, the 10th largest economy in the world, has just recorded an 18 percent increase in new cases, meaning that some major U.S. states are yet to see the peak of the pandemic.  

A Bollinger Band squeeze can be dangerous

The Bollinger Squeeze setup usually plays out after a long period of low volatility, resulting in a sharp move.

When it comes to COVID-19 cases, one shouldn't exclude an upward move. 

Numerous U.S. officials have cautioned the general public about a second wave of the pandemic, which could be even more strenuous for hospitals than the current one.  

