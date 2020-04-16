Bloomberg Says U.S. Dollar Has No Intrinsic Value. Is It Time for Bitcoin (BTC)?

News
Thu, 04/16/2020 - 07:14
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin (BTC) is at risk of soaring inflation due to massive 'money printing,' according to Bloomberg
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents
Put your crypto to work
10
BTC
  • $68.96

    Interest per week

  • $3585.7

    Interest per year

  • 4.15%

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network

Bloomberg contributor Jared Dillian has taken aim at the U.S. Federal Reserve and other major central banks for printing tons of money during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Dillian writes the dollar has 'no real intrinsic value,' and money is gradually losing its meaning because of multi-trillion stimulus packages

'It’s not crazy to think government spending may reach $10 trillion – for just one year! And the numbers will go up from there,' Dillian writes.    

Related
Trump Does Bitcoin (BTC) Favor by Printing His Name on Stimulus Checks

Is the Fed really printing money? 

You might have already seen the 'money printer' meme that highlights the Fed's massive effort to mitigate the economic blow from the coronavirus.

On March 23, the most powerful central bank in the world unveiled its unlimited QE plan. PlanB, the anonymous Dutch economist who created Bitcoin's S2F model, commented that the Fed 'went full Zimbabwe' with the unprecedented move. 

American banker Neel Kashkari also went viral after mentioning that the Fed has 'an infinite amount of cash' during his 60 Minutes interview. 

However, it is important to understand that the Fed doesn't create spending power out of thin air. It lends cash in exchange for other assets (like Treasury bonds).

Related
Mike Novogratz Says Bitcoin and Gold Are 'Easiest Trades,' Reveals His Favorite Stock

Inflation is still possible 

According to Dillian, it's hard to predict the economic impact of trillions of greenbacks spent on coronavirus aid. 

Since the dollar is used as a reserve currency, it is unlikely to cause hyperinflation like in Zimbabwe and Venezuela. However, it's reasonable to expect inflation rates to soar. 

Another scenario described by Dillian is the Japanification of the U.S. economy, but it's important to understand that Japan was able to keep its inflation at bay because of its aging population. 

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Atomic Wallet Upgrades Multi-Chain Staking Mechanisms: Details
Ripple Partners with Malaysian Platform to Expand to Another 120 Countries
Bitcoin (BTC) Beyond Fed’s Control, Anyone Can Buy Fraction: ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ Author
Sign up for crypto digest
Thank you for subscribing!
Error
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy