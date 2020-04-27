Bloomberg Analyst Shares His Take on Bitcoin's (BTC) Price Performance During COVID-19 Crisis

It’s been a highly tumultuous year for Bitcoin (BTC), but it’s proving to be a store of value after recent stability, according to Bloomberg analyst Mike McGlone

After fully recovering from its 48 percent collapse on March 12, McGlone expects Bitcoin to continue its uptrend together with gold.

Bitcoin (finally) stabilizes

London-based research firm Skew has recently noted that Bitcoin’s implied volatility almost plunged back to the pre-crash level.



Moreover, Bitcoin’s volatility recently reached its lowest point ever against the S&P 500, the flagship U.S. stock market index that has a market capitalization of nearly $28.1 trln.



As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin’s correlation with U.S. equities reached its highest level against the U.S. stock market in late March because of the coronavirus liquidity crisis.

Oil goes below zero

As of now, Bitcoin is also less volatile than crude oil, the most traded commodity in the world.

After the flash-crash, even Bitcoin maximalist Peter Brandt floated the idea that BTC could go to zero. It seemed more plausible since it is still a relatively nascent asset that appeared to be too fragile to weather the storm.



However, while Bitcoin managed to come back from its massive slump, the price of oil went negative on Apr. 20.