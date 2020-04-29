Block.one VC Investment Programs to Fund Anti-COVID-19 Blockchain Initiatives

The global crypto community is building a plethora of groundbreaking solutions to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Block.one VC branches will support the most useful one

Today it was announced that Block.one is awarding a $50,000 grant to Genobank.io, the team behind the open-source application designed to facilitate anonymous and secure access to COVID-19 testing.

Testing for everyone

Genobank.io, a privacy-preserving DNA/RNA kit provider, is building the open-source app Agerona in partnership with the Telos Foundation. This application will help its users access low-cost testing for coronavirus. All of the results will be stored anonymously in a private repository and operated through the EOSIO-based blockchain Telos.

Within this framework, users will be able to track their own data and share it with researchers who are fighting COVID-19. The Agerona app is expected to be released in May, 2020.

In a press release shared with U.Today, Brendan Blumer, CEO of Block.one, highlighted the crucial meaningfulness of this grant program:

With the onset of urgent world issues caused by the coronavirus, it is important that we empower and support the ways that blockchain technology is being applied to provide solutions

Remote training, remote recruiting, remote research

Meanwhile, some more open-source EOSIO-based products are striving to handle the coronavirus pandemic. The PUML Better Health app, which allows partners to award users with tokens for completing healthy activities, launched a Live Stream option. Now all users can watch live sessions of in-home workouts and stress-reducing well-being content for PUML rewards.

The Finlab EOS VC-backed Moonlighting app, an on-demand freelance marketplace, converted its database from paid to free and opened access to 200,000 work-from-home job listings and one million part-time opportunities. The Innoplexus app, also funded by Finlab EOS VC, will open its proprietary Ontosight AI-based platform for drug R&D around the globe to contribute to measures targeting the containment of COVID-19.