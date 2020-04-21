Block.One CEO Brendan Blumer Bashes Trump’s Idea of Suspending Immigration In Light of COVID-19 Outbreak

News
Tue, 04/21/2020 - 10:03
Vladislav Sopov
Brendan Blumer, CEO of the Block.one team behind the EOS.IO software is sure that such a step may lead to an exodus of companies from the United States
Cover image via medium.com
Contents

Today, U.S. President Donald Trump announced an 'executive order' to suspend immigration into the United State. Entrepreneur and investor Brendan Blumer explains why this has no relationship with combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Xenophobic end

According to Mr. President, this order will protect jobs for Americans amidst the unprecedented growth of jobless claims caused by measures to stop the COVID-19 outbreak.

Brendan Blumer outlined that this solution won't help protect the economy from the aftermath of this 'Invisible Enemy' but will instead signal:

a xenophobic end to the foundation that enabled America’s success  

Mr. Blumer also insists that U.S. authorities haven't exhausted remedies that have proven effective in Asian states that are far ahead of the U.S. in handling the pandemic.

Also, he is sure that the immigration ban won't help unemployed Americans get back to work. This issue would be solved only after 'bringing critical parts of the value chain back to the country'. Furthermore, the EOS.IO father admitted that the bar for foreign talent in the U.S. is already very high.

Time to leave?

Moreover, the immigration ban hides one more latent threat to the United States. The Block.one CEO foresees the exodus of companies that need to assemble international teams from U.S. jurisdictions.

Related
Not About COVID-19: Mark Yusko Slams Trump for Halting Immigration to U.S.

As reported by U.Today, hedge fund manager and Bitcoin (BTC) advocate Mark Yusko also severely criticized the anti-immigrant solution announced by Mr. Trump. Just like Brendan Blumer, Mark Yusko outlined that this particular step 'is not just about the COVID-19 pandemic'.

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

