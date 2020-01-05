BTC
BitMEX Bets on Ethereum Price Falling in 2020: 'We Are About to Put On Our ETH Shorts'

📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    BitMEX researches believe that it's about time to put their Ethereum shorts on as the ETH price remains steady above the $130 level

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

BitMEX, the number one destination for those who trade crypto derivatives, has just expanded the list of its 2020 prediction by adding Ethereum (ETH). In its tongue-in-cheek tweet, the Arthur Hayes-helmed trading platform bets against the largest altcoin that closed 2019 with a loss. 

Putting on Ethereum shorts 

BitMEX Research, which provides 'unbiased' updates on the development of the cryptocurrency ecosystem, is certain that it's about time to put metaphorical Ethereum shorts on even despite the cold weather. The most hilarious part about this bearish price call is that they have a pair of literal shorts with the Ether logo in a glass picture frame that is waiting for an emergency. 

Ethereum shorts
image by @BitMEXResearch

Earlier, U.Today shed light on other BitMEX price predictions such as Bitcoin not surging above $15,000 in 2020 despite the halving hype. Meanwhile, the price of Matic (MATIC), which flash-crashed by an eye-popping 70 percent in early December, is expected to drop by 80 percent more.        

Will Vitalik Buterin pull an Elon Musk?  

Back in November 2019, Elon Musk mastered the art of trolling his naysayers by offering staunch Tesla short-seller David Einhorn "a pair of short shorts" as a gift. This came after the prominent hedge fund manager lost big due to surging Tesla shares.

Considering that Ethereum is historically on a roll in Q1, BitMEX researches might end up with an egg on their faces. For instance, the O.G. altcoin surged 52 percent at the beginning of 2019, and things time around things might not be different. 

At press time, ETH is changing hands at $135, CoinStats data shows.     

 
#Ethereum Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Market

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

John McAfee Turns His Back on Bitcoin, Refuses to Eat His Words

📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    John McAfee is walking back on his most important promise that has kept the cryptocurrency community entertained for more than two years

Cover image via u.today
Contents

John McAfee has just backpedaled on one of the wildest wagers in the history of crypto. In his recent tweet, the cybersecurity tycoon makes it clear that his promise to eat his penis if the Bitcoin price doesn't go to $1 mln by Dec. 31, 2020, was simply a "ruse" that was meant to attract new users. 

A short story 

Back in July 2017, less than six months before Bitcoin became the biggest topic worldwide, McAfee took to Twitter to make an unprecedented claim that he would eat his penis on national television if Bitcoin failed to reach $500,000. Five months later, he upped the ante with the now-famous $1 mln price target.

Throughout these years, McAfee continued to stand by his prediction. As reported by U.Today, he still insisted that BTC could end up in the seven-digit reality as of Dec. 13, 2019. At the time of writing, BTC is trading at $7,462, which means that its price would have to increase by 13,286 percent in twelve months for McAfee's body to remain safe.         

His prediction became so popular that there is even the "Dickening" countdown till Dec. 31, 2020 (it is called after the reward "halvening" that will take place in May). However, now that McAfee has turned his back on Bitcoin, this site might no longer be relevant.  

Bitcoin and Modal T 

Moreover, the eccentric septuagenarian has apparently had a change of heart about Bitcoin since he's now certain that the top cryptocurrency has "an ancient technology," and newer blockchains will effectively replace it. McAfee compared Bitcoin to the Ford Model Twhich is generally considered to be the very first affordable car. 

While McAfee himself did not mention any specific names in his tell-all tweet, the thread got instantly swarmed with people who wanted to pitch their favorite cryptocurrencies — from some top altcoins to obscure projects. 

A bit later, he named privacy-focused coin Monero as the new clear winner.     

 
#Bitcoin News #John McAfee

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

