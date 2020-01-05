BitMEX Bets on Ethereum Price Falling in 2020: 'We Are About to Put On Our ETH Shorts'

BitMEX, the number one destination for those who trade crypto derivatives, has just expanded the list of its 2020 prediction by adding Ethereum (ETH). In its tongue-in-cheek tweet, the Arthur Hayes-helmed trading platform bets against the largest altcoin that closed 2019 with a loss.
Putting on Ethereum shorts
BitMEX Research, which provides 'unbiased' updates on the development of the cryptocurrency ecosystem, is certain that it's about time to put metaphorical Ethereum shorts on even despite the cold weather. The most hilarious part about this bearish price call is that they have a pair of literal shorts with the Ether logo in a glass picture frame that is waiting for an emergency.
When we made our 2020 predictions, we didn’t mention $ETH— BitMEX Research (@BitMEXResearch) January 4, 2020
Now 2020 is here, following @udiWertheimer ‘s advice & despite the cold, we are about to put on our $ETH shorts
The challenging part will be knowing when to take them offhttps://t.co/odmeBgkdCs pic.twitter.com/owuiKpqvto
Earlier, U.Today shed light on other BitMEX price predictions such as Bitcoin not surging above $15,000 in 2020 despite the halving hype. Meanwhile, the price of Matic (MATIC), which flash-crashed by an eye-popping 70 percent in early December, is expected to drop by 80 percent more.
Will Vitalik Buterin pull an Elon Musk?
Back in November 2019, Elon Musk mastered the art of trolling his naysayers by offering staunch Tesla short-seller David Einhorn "a pair of short shorts" as a gift. This came after the prominent hedge fund manager lost big due to surging Tesla shares.
Considering that Ethereum is historically on a roll in Q1, BitMEX researches might end up with an egg on their faces. For instance, the O.G. altcoin surged 52 percent at the beginning of 2019, and things time around things might not be different.
At press time, ETH is changing hands at $135, CoinStats data shows.
