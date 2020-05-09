Bitcoin’s Unexpected Target Audience Indicated by Investing Veteran

Bitcoin (BTC) is often called the 'money for millennials' or even 'money for zoomers'. However, seasoned crypto advocate Meltem Demirors thinks otherwise.

Cover image via stock.adobe.com

The flagship cryptocurrency may change the future of the whole world. In order to achieve this goal, its promotion should be focused on this segment of the population - women.

Who Runs the World? Women!

Meltem Demirors is a Chief Strategy Officer at Coinshares, an investment firm with $750M in funds. She is also known as vocal Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto adoption advocate. Demirors is a founding member of the World Economic Forum Blockchain Council.

Recently Demirors highlighted two reasons for why women are a crucial target audience for Bitcoin (BTC).

She also noticed that women are responsible for in control of both the wealth and financial decisions in several households. With these leverages, women represent a breeding ground for Bitcoin (BTC) adoption.

Only with prominent promotion in the sphere of U.S. women, Bitcoin (BTC) can bring meaningful change to the world of finances.

Gender Crypto Gap

The fact that the influence by women in adopting cryptocurrencies is still underestimated, which has been highlighted by numerous research studies. According to billionaire Tim Draper, the adoption into a woman's daily shopping regime may catapult the price of Bitcoin (BTC) to an insane $250,000 in 2021.

As previously reported by U.Today, the Coinbase's Research and Development (R&D) department unveiled that women treat cryptocurrencies as a tool for obtaining financial freedom.

The mother of Vitalik Buterin, creator of Ethereum (ETH), announced a strategy to promote Bitcoin (BTC) into the sphere of women.

Her team is focused on educational programs on anything that have to do with digital ledger technology (DLT), crypto, smart contracts, and even basics of business.

