Bitcoin's (BTC) Wild Price Moves Send Stablecoin Demand Through the Roof

Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has nearly $1 bln worth of ERC-20 stablecoins in its coffers

Bitcoin’s wild volatility has drastically increased the demand for stablecoins that help traders weather the storm. According to data scientist Alex Svanevik, Binance’s total amount of ERC20-based stablecoins is about to reach $1 bln.

Binance about to hit $1B in their total ERC20 stablecoin balance.



What about adding $DAI to tip you over the edge @cz_binance ? pic.twitter.com/ZH7iYuTufK — Alex Svanevik (@ASvanevik) March 23, 2020

Must Read I Will Not Let Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go to Zero: CZ Binance - READ MORE

A huge month for stablecoins

Stablecoins are typically pegged to the dollar or other fiat currencies. As the name suggests, they allow their holders to remain unscathed during extreme price moves that are associated with Bitcoin and altcoins.

As reported by U.Today, fiat-pegged crypto assets ended up being the only hedge after the black Thursday when practically all coins took a 50 percent haircut. The circulating supply of Tether (USDT) swooned to $5.6 bln as a result of this. The lion’s share of these tokens (roughly 3.6 bln) is sitting on the Ethereum blockchain.

Must Read Binance CEO Sets Record Straight About Justin Sun-Steem Controversy - READ MORE

‘Aiming for unlimited’

When commenting on the new milestone, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said that ‘they were aiming for unlimited’ in an apparent reference to the highly contested open-ended quantitative easing policy implemented by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The most powerful central bank on the globe is going to go on an asset purchasing spree without any limits.

We are aiming for unlimited. — CZ Binance 🔶🔶🔶 (@cz_binance) March 23, 2020

In a stunning turnaround, BTC price popped more than nine percent on the announcement while the stock market managed to avert a brutal opening. However, this rally was short-lived.