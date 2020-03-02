Bitcoin's (BTC) Price Floor in March Defined by Stock-to-Flow Model Creator. What's Next?

While bears are already eyeing the $3,000 level, PlanB predicts that the Bitcoin (BTC) price is unlikely to plunge below $8,600 this March

PlanB, the anonymous crypto analyst who's famous for creating Bitcoin's stock-to-flow model, doesn't expect the price of BTC to fall below $8,600 in March. The analyst also didn't rule out that the leading cryptocurrency could surge much higher than that.

Remember last month's forecast that #bitcoin will stay above $8200? So far so good and .. the indicator just flipped to $8600 (March close). Risky with btc now at $8475, but I like to share it as out-of-sample test. Note this is totally different from S2F!https://t.co/1Kc36h6i03 pic.twitter.com/GG7mkaynwo — PlanB (@100trillionUSD) March 1, 2020

'So far, so good'

Notably, PlanB's prediction is not based on the S2F model, which takes into account Bitcoin's scarcity to measure its price growth. The analyst says that it's an 'out-of-sample' test.

The price of Bitcoin dropped to as low as $8,410 on March 1, and it was trading below the $8,600 floor when Plan B posted the prediction. In his words, it makes the test more interesting.

Notably, he accurately predicted that BTC would stay above $8,200 in February.

*** Update: my 2 sats on #bitcoin price:

- 2020: btc stays above $8200 (so we are NOT dropping to $6k or $4k levels that others are predicting now)

- May 2020 halving: will be above $10k

- 2021: bull run starts after the halving and tops $100k before Dec 2021#NotFinancialAdvice https://t.co/Zkkma4ZBSd — PlanB (@100trillionUSD) February 10, 2020

On track to $100,000

After a recent price drop, BTC once again touched its S2F model price, which appears to be the case in the run-up to every halving. Hence, its followers weren't unfazed by the price collapse that took place last week. At press time, the crypto king is sitting at $8,626.

PlanB believes that BTC will be trading at $10,000 after the halving. He still stands by his long-term S2F-based prediction that the digital gold could potentially reach at least $100,000 by December 2021.