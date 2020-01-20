BTC
-0.34%
8673.24
ETH
0.01%
166.95
LTC
0.33%
57.84
EOS
1.55%
3.667
XRP
-1.27%
0.2326
ADA
4.43%
0.04389
NEO
0.18%
11.26
TRX
0.12%
0.01668
Back
Get the latest news, Price Analysis and insights
Sign up for crypto-trading tips & hints:
All crypto news for
Sign up for crypto digest

Bitcoin's (BTC) Price Action Remains in Line with 2014 Bear Market

📰 News
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Bitcoin bears might remain in control throughout 2020 if this fractal proves to be accurate

Bitcoin's (BTC) Price Action Remains in Line with 2014 Bear Market
Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

If Bitcoin's eight percent drop that took place on Jan. 19 wasn't depressing enough for the bulls, there is still another chart that could make them postpone buying a Lambo this year. 

Cryptocurrency trader NebraskanGooner has noticed that Bitcoin's current price action is uncannily similar to the 2014 bear market in which BTC tanked from $931 to just $310 dollars in the span of one year. 

Bitcoin Price
image by @nebraskangooner

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls Shouldn't Be Worried Until Price Drops to This Level - READ MORE

The bears could remain in control 

If Bitcoin follows the same pattern this year, its price could drop below $4,000 by November, which could be a huge slap in the face for those who believe that the forthcoming halving event could potentially propel the BTC price to a new all-time high this year. 

Notably, Nebraskan Gooner published his fractal analysis that compares these two time periods on Sept. 20, right before the BTC price dropped by more than 20 percent on Sept. 25. Even though Bitcoin never tanked below $6,000 (the bottom was in at $6,400), those who followed this chart could have accurately predicted Bitcoin's price moves in Q4. 

However, the big difference is that the 2014 bear market came two years before the previous halving that famously kickstarted a new bull market in 2016. It seems unlikely that BTC would hit a snag once again in 2020 after a two-year bear market. 

Must Read
Bitcoin's (BTC) Impressive Price Rally Might Have Already Ended. Here's One Reason Why - READ MORE

An uber-bullish scenario 

As reported by U.Today, trader "masterluc", the man, the myth, the legend who has accurately predicted all Bitcoin cycles since 2013, expects the price of Bitcoin to reach up to $70,000 in 2020. As the chart below shows, he did call the correction to the $6,400 level that took place in December. 

Bitcoin Price15
image by tradingview.com

Fundstrat's Tom Lee is also certain that 2020 could be an even better year for Bitcoin than 2019. During his interview with Yahoo! Finance, he explained that geopolitical issues coupled with the halving and institutional adoption present a major bull case for BTC. 

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Market #Cryptocurrency Trading

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website