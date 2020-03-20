Back
Bitcoin's Block Time Continues to Increase. How Will It Affect BTC Halving?

Fri, 03/20/2020 - 14:20
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Bitcoin's block time has been increasing for two days straight, delaying the highly-anticipated halving event

According to data provided by crypto research firm CoinMetrics, Bitcoin's block time has been on the rise for two days in a row. This means that the much-anticipated reward halving might arrive a bit later if the slowdown persists. 

7,700 more blocks 

Each Bitcoin block contains about 1 MB of transaction data. Miners confirm them roughly every 10 minutes by solving complex computational math problems. In return, they get the reward that currently stands at 12.5 BTC per block. 

At press time, 7,700 more blocks need to be confirmed before the next halving occurs in about 63 days. They will be added to the blockchain that represents a complete history of all transactions.    

CoinMetrics shows that some blocks on the network now take up to 90 minutes to find.

The big debate 

Confirmation times usually spike in lockstep with the price. During the peak of the Bitcoin boom in December 2017, it could take hours to make one transaction when the memory pool became full. Users also have to pay enormous fees on top of that.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Bitcoin SV (BSV) tried to solve this problem by increasing their block size to 8 MB and 128 MB respectively, but these forks have a major trade-off -- centralization. 

 
About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Ripple Prepares to 'Take Off' in Next Two Years with Asia Being Its Main Focus

Fri, 03/20/2020 - 18:41
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Blockchain behemoth Ripple apparently has massive plans for the upcoming years, according to Ripple's exec

Radio host Randi Zuckerberg, who is better known as a sister of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, recently posted quotes from notable figures in the crypto space with whom she did interviews on Sirius XM. 

One of them was Ripple's senior vice president of product management Asheesh Birla who predicted that Ripple would be 'really taking off' in the next two years. 

"I think will be really taking off in the next 2 years. The world order will be reshuffled using the blockchain technology. I think Asia will lead the pack," he said.  

Garlinghouse agrees

In response to Birla's comment, Brad Garlinghouse, the CEO of Ripple, tweeted that he knew what he was talking about.        

It is worth noting that Garlinghouse himself doesn't shy away from revealing Ripple's ambitious goals. During his recent CNN interview, he revealed that the company could branch out into other industry niches beyond cross-border payments.      

Focusing on Asia

Ripple has recently made great progress when it comes to its expansion in the Asian market that is expected to be at the forefront of the new 'world order' with its embracement of the blockchain technology. 

In late February, it teamed up with three South Korean remittance companies before striking a deal with Thailand-based fintech player DeeMoney earlier this week.  

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

