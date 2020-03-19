Back
Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Explodes 40 Percent, Outperforms All Top Cryptocurrencies

Thu, 03/19/2020 - 18:06
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Bitcoin SV (BSV) turns into a fire-spitting dragon after a monstrous 40 percent pump

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

The price of Bitcoin SV (BSV) has skyrocketed by more than 40 percent on March 19. According to data provided by the cryptocurrency-tracking website CoinStats, the controversial fork is changing hands at $156. 

Despite paring some of its gains, BSV still greatly outperforms every single altcoin in the top 10. 

Bitcoin SV
image by coinstats.app

Reviving its glory days 

Before the coronavirus pandemic gripped the world and Bitcoin (BTC) crashed 50 percent, BSV was arguably one of the biggest stories in crypto in 2020. The Craig Wright-backed token witnessed a monstrous pump in mid-January, surging by an eye-popping 300 percent in just a couple of days. Not only did it reach a new all-time high, but it also managed to flip its bitter rival Bitcoin Cash (BCH) for the first time. 

As expected, this rally didn't last long, and BSV is still down more about 65 from its 2020 high even after its recent price spike. Those who bought the top have a long way to go before breaking even.

Bitcoin SV
image by tradingview.com

Other top performers 

The fact that BTC convincingly blasted past the $6,000 support made a lot of altcoins rally even harder. Dash (DASH) and Tezos (XTZ) are also among the best-performing currencies with both of them gaining more than 28 percent. 

Tezos DASH
image by coinstats.app

However, none of these coins are not even close to recovering after the crypto carnage that happened March 12. 

#Bitcoin SV Price Prediction

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Dan Tapiero Is 'Mega Bullish' on Bitcoin (BTC) Amidst Financial Turmoil

Thu, 03/19/2020 - 19:32
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Dan Tapiero explains why Fed's recent actions are 'mega bullish' for Bitcoin (BTC)

Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents

Dan Tapiero, the founder of Gold Bullion International, says that the advent of negative interest rates in the US is 'mega bullish' for Bitcoin (BTC). In his viral tweet, he explains that they will make the dollar much weaker. 

A new norm 

With the six-month U.S. Treasury bill sinking below zero, Americans have to adjust to a new reality where they will have to store their money under a mattress. While Tapiero refers to it as 'confiscating,' he admits that it's a necessary measure to stabilize the system.    

As reported by U.Today, the Federal Reserve decided to slash interest rates to nearly zero as a response to the coronavirus-driven crisis. Shortly after that, the Bank of England followed suit.   

President Trump has been pressuring the Fed to cut rates as part of his weak-dollar crusade. This could lead to overspending and boost inflation. 

Bitcoin pops

Bitcoin (BTC) has finally surged above the $6,000 level for the first time since the massacre that happened last Thursday. It has been violently rejected at the crucial $6,400 level, which might mean that it was only a temporary victory for the bulls. 

That said, many analysts believe that rampant monetary easing will be bullish for BTC in the long-term since it's a disinflationary currency.   

#Bitcoin Price Prediction

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

