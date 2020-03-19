Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Explodes 40 Percent, Outperforms All Top Cryptocurrencies

The price of Bitcoin SV (BSV) has skyrocketed by more than 40 percent on March 19. According to data provided by the cryptocurrency-tracking website CoinStats, the controversial fork is changing hands at $156.

Despite paring some of its gains, BSV still greatly outperforms every single altcoin in the top 10.

Reviving its glory days

Before the coronavirus pandemic gripped the world and Bitcoin (BTC) crashed 50 percent, BSV was arguably one of the biggest stories in crypto in 2020. The Craig Wright-backed token witnessed a monstrous pump in mid-January, surging by an eye-popping 300 percent in just a couple of days. Not only did it reach a new all-time high, but it also managed to flip its bitter rival Bitcoin Cash (BCH) for the first time.

As expected, this rally didn't last long, and BSV is still down more about 65 from its 2020 high even after its recent price spike. Those who bought the top have a long way to go before breaking even.

Other top performers

The fact that BTC convincingly blasted past the $6,000 support made a lot of altcoins rally even harder. Dash (DASH) and Tezos (XTZ) are also among the best-performing currencies with both of them gaining more than 28 percent.

However, none of these coins are not even close to recovering after the crypto carnage that happened March 12.