U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) Miners Flock to BTC After Botched Halving as BCH Hashrate Tanks

News
Fri, 04/10/2020 - 17:45
Alex Dovbnya
After a slight recovery, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) hashrate continues to plunge as Bitcoin SV (BSV) miners are moving to the Bitcoin (BTC) network
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents
Put your crypto to work
10
BTC
  • $68.96

    Interest per week

  • $3585.7

    Interest per year

  • 4.15%

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network

The hash rates of both Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Bitcoin SV (BSV) have dropped below 1 EH/s, according to data provided by CoinDance. 

image by coin.dance

This comes on the heels of two underwhelming reward halvings that resulted in an exodus of miners.    

Related
Main Reason Bitcoin (BTC) Hashrate Surged Back Above 100 EH/s After Precipitous Drop

Bitcoin hashrate surges back to 120 EH/s 

Bitcoin is now responsible for almost 99 percent of the total computing power it shares with the other two coins that have the same SHA-256 mining algorithm. Its hashrate is sitting at 123 EH/s after recovering from last month's precipitous 45 percent drop.   

The crypto king is benefiting from an influx of those miners who have abandoned its spin-offs due to a 50 percent cut in mining rewards. Since the BTC halving is only going to happen on May 13, it is more profitable to mine compared to BCH and BSV. 

However, the rising BTC hashrate creates quite a predicament for smaller miners who will be forced out of the network due to low prices.      

Related
Large Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Mining Group Opposes Dev Fund Proposal

Bitcoin forks in a perilous state 

Following its halving, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) saw an 83 percent decline in block speed, with miners leaving it en masse. As a result, the cost of a one-hour 51 percent attack plunged to $7,500.

BCH was able to temporarily regain its hashrate because of the BSV halving, but it appears that both camps have eventually moved to BTC.    

As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin's average block time increased to 14 minutes after the March price crash. However, it's now business as usual for miners who are hoarding coins on the brink of the third supply cut.   

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Cloud miningPromoted

IQ Mining
30% OFF till 30th Apr
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Bitcoin (BTC) Ponzi Schemes Take Massive Hit During COVID-19 Pandemic, but You Have to Watch Out for These Scams
Trump Voices Support for $50 Bln Airline Bailout: 'It Is What It Is'
XRP Liquidity Indexes Show Massive Surge as XRP Price Targets $0.23