Bitcoin SV (BSV) Miners Flock to BTC After Botched Halving as BCH Hashrate Tanks

After a slight recovery, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) hashrate continues to plunge as Bitcoin SV (BSV) miners are moving to the Bitcoin (BTC) network

The hash rates of both Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Bitcoin SV (BSV) have dropped below 1 EH/s, according to data provided by CoinDance.

This comes on the heels of two underwhelming reward halvings that resulted in an exodus of miners.

Bitcoin hashrate surges back to 120 EH/s

Bitcoin is now responsible for almost 99 percent of the total computing power it shares with the other two coins that have the same SHA-256 mining algorithm. Its hashrate is sitting at 123 EH/s after recovering from last month's precipitous 45 percent drop.

The crypto king is benefiting from an influx of those miners who have abandoned its spin-offs due to a 50 percent cut in mining rewards. Since the BTC halving is only going to happen on May 13, it is more profitable to mine compared to BCH and BSV.

However, the rising BTC hashrate creates quite a predicament for smaller miners who will be forced out of the network due to low prices.

Bitcoin forks in a perilous state

Following its halving, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) saw an 83 percent decline in block speed, with miners leaving it en masse. As a result, the cost of a one-hour 51 percent attack plunged to $7,500.

BCH was able to temporarily regain its hashrate because of the BSV halving, but it appears that both camps have eventually moved to BTC.

As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin's average block time increased to 14 minutes after the March price crash. However, it's now business as usual for miners who are hoarding coins on the brink of the third supply cut.