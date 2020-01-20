Bitcoin SV (BSV) Endures Non-Consensus Chain Split, Price Spikes 19 Percent

Is Bitcoin SV (BSV) rallying ahead of the activation of the "Genesis" hard fork?

According to BitMEX Research, Bitcoin SV, the 128 MB Bitcoin fork, has just endured a non-consensus chain split. However, the BSV price is on a roll today, surging by more than 18 percent, CoinStats data shows.

However, Jimmy Nguyen, the founding presidnet of pro-BSV Bitcoin Association, tweeted that this is how Bitcoin is supposed to work.

“The majority decision is represented by the longest chain, which has the greatest proof-of-work effort invested in it.”

The "Genesis" hard fork

In today's press release, it was announced that the "Genesis" hard fork of the Bitcoin SV is expected to be activated on Feb. 4. This move is supposed to unlock the full potential of Bitcoin's scaling power, according to the proponents of the contentious Bitcoin offshoot. The BSV community believes that this fork will make Bitcoin go back to its original roots.

"By bringing back Satoshi's design in Bitcoin SV, the Genesis hard fork is a historic moment in Bitcoin's journey to become the world's peer-to-peer electronic cash system and enterprise blockchain that can power . . . everything. The Internet birthed a world where everything can be 'online'; Bitcoin can now – through Bitcoin SV – enable a world where everything can be 'on-chain," Nguyen said in his statement.

Bitcoin SV goes through the roof

As reported by U.Today, the coin's price reached a new all-time high of $414 on Jan. 14. After a severe correction, BSV is pumping yet again, outperforming every single altcoin within the top 20. At press time, BSV is trading at $308.

Will BSV be able to reclaim its all-time high? Let us know your prediction!