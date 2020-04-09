Bitcoin Scammers Collect BTC Donations Sent to COVID-19 Victims. Read Warning from Action Fraud

Scammers don't lose an opportunity to prey on new victims in the middle of the 'black swan' COVID-19 pandemic

Cover image via stock.adobe.com

British scam reporting center Action Fraud and London's police have issued a joint warning about fraudsters who are trying to collect donations that are meant for the National Health Service.

It is important to remember that the NHS never asks for cryptocurrency payments or your credit card details.

Stay away from suspicious e-mails

According to Action Fraud, they've already dealt with a slew of reports about fake e-mails from the NHS.

The organization urges U.K. citizens to not click on any suspicious links and attachments. It was a fatal mistake for hospital workers who ended up infecting clinical systems with Bitcoin ransomware.

As reported by U.Today, cybersecurity firm Sophos also sniffed out an email that impersonates the World Health Organization (WHO). The COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund doesn't accept BTC donations, which should be a tell-tale sign for all potential victims.

This could happen to anyone

Other common examples of shams in the age of the COVID-19 crisis include selling counterfeit masks (or not delivering orders). Some fear-stricken people might also pay for a list of infected people in their neighborhood, which, of course, doesn't exist.

If you think such scams seem too obvious for someone to fall for, you are most definitely wrong. In late March, Action Fraud reported 105 coronavirus-related fraud cases with almost £1 mln in total losses.