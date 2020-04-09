U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Bitcoin Scammers Collect BTC Donations Sent to COVID-19 Victims. Read Warning from Action Fraud

News
Thu, 04/09/2020 - 14:15
Alex Dovbnya
Scammers don't lose an opportunity to prey on new victims in the middle of the 'black swan' COVID-19 pandemic
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents
Put your crypto to work
10
BTC
  • $68.96

    Interest per week

  • $3585.7

    Interest per year

  • 4.15%

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network

British scam reporting center Action Fraud and London's police have issued a joint warning about fraudsters who are trying to collect donations that are meant for the National Health Service. 

It is important to remember that the NHS never asks for cryptocurrency payments or your credit card details.  

Related
Will Bitcoin (BTC) Survive Coronavirus Crisis? Here's What Billionaire Tim Draper Has to Say

Stay away from suspicious e-mails    

According to Action Fraud, they've already dealt with a slew of reports about fake e-mails from the NHS.

The organization urges U.K. citizens to not click on any suspicious links and attachments. It was a fatal mistake for hospital workers who ended up infecting clinical systems with Bitcoin ransomware.  

As reported by U.Today, cybersecurity firm Sophos also sniffed out an email that impersonates the World Health Organization (WHO). The COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund doesn't accept BTC donations, which should be a tell-tale sign for all potential victims.          

Related
Dark Web Vendors Sell Masks and COVID-19 Tests for Bitcoin (BTC): Research

This could happen to anyone 

Other common examples of shams in the age of the COVID-19 crisis include selling counterfeit masks (or not delivering orders). Some fear-stricken people might also pay for a list of infected people in their neighborhood, which, of course, doesn't exist.      

If you think such scams seem too obvious for someone to fall for, you are most definitely wrong. In late March, Action Fraud reported 105 coronavirus-related fraud cases with almost £1 mln in total losses.  

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Cloud miningPromoted

IQ Mining
30% OFF till 30th Apr
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Chainlink (LINK) Have Most Active Developer Communities on GitHub
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Predicted to Hit $20,000 in 2020 by BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Network Speed Tanks, Cost of 51% Attack Drops to Dangerous Level