Bitcoin Price to Spike to $7,530 If Two Supports Below Hold: Crypto Trader

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Earlier on Friday, U.Today reported that the price of the father crypto-asset had spiked five percent to $7,216 after dipping briefly below $7,000. The reason is believed to be US President Trump escalating the US-Iran tensions.
At press time, Bitcoin is changing hands at $7,280, according to CoinMarketCap. Traders are hoping for a bullish scenario in the short term.
‘BTC has rallied with a really strong momentum’
Earlier today, the ‘Livercoin’ trader tweeted that Bitcoin was likely to bounce today. Bitcoin has rallied with really strong momentum, he says. Now, the trader writes in the next tweet, the BTC price may even surge higher – to test the $7,530 resistance – should the support levels of $7,225 and $7,160 hold below.
‘A relief has been found’
A technical analyst and trader ‘CryptoDude’ has issued several tweets, saying that the Bitcoin price has found relief, however, in an earlier tweet he said that the things weren't looking good for the bulls.
‘Inverse Head and Shoulders possible’
The trader Scott Melker tweets that an inverse Head and Shoulders scenario is likely to form – a pattern that is usually used for predicting reversal in downtrends.
However, he says the pattern would not work unless BTC stops above the swing low and breaks the pink line after that.
Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.
On the third day of the New Year, the cryptocurrency market has started with the price rise of the leading crypto. Respectively, altcoins have followed its scenario and all top 10 coins are in the green zone now.
The relevant information on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP are looking the next way.
Name
Ticker
Market Cap
Price
Volume (24h)
Change (24h)
Bitcoin
BTC
$133 322 651 241
$7 350,18
$25 674 814 619
2,36%
Ethereum
ETH
$14 489 119 095
$132,78
$9 452 083 597
1,85%
XRP
XRP
$8 369 569 788
$0,193124
$1 298 091 670
0,82%
BTC/USD
The new 2020 year has started with high volatility of the leading cryptocurrency. If yesterday its rate went below $6,900, currently, the coin is trading around $7,300.
Bitcoin not only won back its fall, by adding more than $400 in value but also formed a reversal figure 'Inverted head and shoulders'. The current price of $7,300 is accompanied by a good trading volume.
If the figure is successfully worked out, one more important milestone will be overcome - an inclined line with a maximum at the end of June, in this case, it is part of the Wedge formation and is regarded as a reversal pattern.
Bitcoin is trading at $7,317 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum shows less positive price dynamics that Bitcoin. The rate of the main altcoin has risen by 1.86% over the previous 24 hours.
Despite the current growth, Ethereum is unlikely to form a reversal soon. As a short-term idea, one should pay close attention to the resistance level at $135. If ETH breaks it and the daily candle will be closed above it, the crucial point of $150 might be reached soon.
Ethereum is trading at $132.36 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP is the least growing token. Its price has increased by less than 1% over the last day.
On the 4H chart, XRP is trying to hold the ongoing short-term growth. At the moment, the strong resistance is located near the level of $0.1950. Concerning the closest price projections, it is unlikely to fix above it as the trading volume remains still low and buyers' are not active enough. In this case, one can expect a consolidation phase in the range between $0.19 and $0.1930.
With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and make predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others.
