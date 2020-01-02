BTC
Original article based on tweet

Bitcoin Price to Hit $50,000 after Halving, Rather Than $100,000, Analyst Says

  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    Crypto analyst PlanB offers a different stock-to-flow model which suggests Bitcoin price is likely to hit $50,000, rather than $100,000

As the next Bitcoin halvening is to take place in a few months (May this year), more people are beginning to talk about it and its possible impact on the price of the flagship cryptocurrency.

‘Halving is priced in correctly, markets are efficient’

The analyst PlanB believes that the halving is priced in and uses a stock-to-flow model to predict the price. However, he reckons that only 10 percent of market participants can understand this model and maths behind it.

On the chart, PlanB has used a lower figure for predicting the BTC price surge after the halving - $50,000, instead of $100,000 which is used here by many. He used monthly BTC market data in the formula.

However, the expert points out that whether one chooses a conservative model ($50,000) or an aggressive one ($100,000) is a matter of taste.

Image via Twitter
Image via Twitter

Similarly to gold, Bitcoin shows a very high stock-to-flow ratio thanks to the low issuance compared to the currency circulating supply. As time passes, the stock-to-flow ratio of BTC is expected to exceed that of gold, since the block rewards are going to decrease with each halving that remains.

This decade will bring half of the world to Bitcoin: Willy Woo

The cryptocurrency analyst Willy Woo has summarized the previous decade, saying that one percent of the world started using or/and investing in Bitcoin. The coming decade, he hopes, will ‘convert’ half of the world into the ‘Bitcoin faith’.

‘Bitcoin and Ethereum are best investments’

The crypto trader ‘Bitcoin Macro’ reckons that Bitcoin and Ethereum are the best crypto assets one can invest in. He calls Bitcoin the mothership of crypto and compares Ethereum with an ‘index fund for altcoins’.

His portfolio, the expert says, usually totals Bitcoin/Ethereum on a 50/50 ratio.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Bitcoin to Exceed Internet in Terms of Transaction Volume in 2020: Willy Woo

  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Bitcoin could have a blowout year with the total USD value of all on-chain transaction surpassing the internet, according to crypto expert Willy Woo

Bitcoin analyst Willy Woo has taken to Twitter to predict that the number of Bitcoin could exceed internet commerce when it comes to transaction volume in 2019.   

According to research conducted by leading statistics portal Statista, the total value of digital payments, which include such segments as digital commerce and mobile POS payments, $4.1 trln

Bitcoin Payments
It's worth noting that the data posted by Statista is likely to be underestimated since China alone is responsible for nearly $40 trln worth of digital payments. 

A big year for Bitcoin 

Bitcoin's price underwhelming price moves in late 2019 didn't manage to overshadow the coin's impressive fundamental growth in 2019. The hash rate of the BTC network spiked by more than 100 percent in 2019 and printed a new all-time high on Jan. 1, 2020.     

The on-chain volume of Bitcoin reached a whopping $3.8 trln. As reported by U.Today, somebody transferred more than $1 bln (the largest transfer in USD value to date) back in September 2019.     

The new internet 

There have been countless comparisons between Bitcoin and the early days of the internet. In 2018, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff drew parallels between BTC to the infamous dot-com bubble.   

CNBC's host Joe Kernen said that people fail to understand the top crypto just like they failed to understand Amazon when the retail behemoth was in its nascent stage. 

Meanwhile, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey believes that Bitcoin could essentially become the currency of the internet.  

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

