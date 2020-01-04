BTC
Original article based on tweet

Bitcoin Price to Break Out for Real if It Hits $7,800: Crypto Trader

📰 News
  Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    As the Bitcoin hash rate reaches a new all-time high, crypto traders and analysts are turning bullish on the future of the price

Cover image via 123rf.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Contents

As 2020 commenced, the Bitcoin price started a slow growth from, getting over the $7,200 mark and reaching $7,288 on January 3, as per the figures from CoinMarketCap. At press-time, the flagship currency is trading at $7,373. This is due to the fact of the Bitcoin hash rate rising to a new all-time high on January 1 and hitting 119 mln TH/s.

Some crypto traders are tearing between bearish and bullish scenarios, however, others believe that the fact of the hash rate surging may indicate a massive price surge in the future.

‘BTC price is about to explode SOON’

Trader and analyst @themooncarl bets on the aforementioned Bitcoin hash rate spike, saying that it is now 8 times higher than back in late 2017 when Bitcoin price came close to the $20,000 mark. He expects the BTC price to ‘explode’ soon.

BTC hash rate ATH
Image via Twitter

‘Inverse head and shoulders – testing $7,800’

Crypto trader @CryptoDonAlt points out that the Bitcoin chart is showing an Inverse Head and Shoulders pattern, which usually describes upcoming reversals in downtrends. He tweets that Bitcoin is likely to test the neckline on the chart – a point close to the $7,800 level.

The expert also says that after testing that spot, BTC will either show a fake breakout and then dump or will do ‘a breakout for real’. Overall, he remains bullish.

BTC price
Image via Twitter

‘High chance of a decline towards $5,300’

Trader @KiaCrypto assumes that Bitcoin heads for testing the $7,800-$8,800 level. However, he says, it may slump to the $5,300 spot – the latter is likely to happen as long as BTC remains under the red line on the chart - $7,330.

BTC bearish forecast
Image via Twitter

 

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Bitcoin News

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire Slams Tether for Being Unregulated Offshore Banking Solution

📰 News
  Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire openly shreds Tether for its lack of regulatory compliance while celebrating the success of USDC and stablecoins in general

Cover image via u.today
Contents

Jeremy Allaire, the CEO of Circle, has shared some scathing critique of Tether (USDT), the leading stablecoin in the cryptocurrency industry. In his latest tweet, he describes it as an unregulated offshore banking solution for China whose main selling point is its non-compliance. 

Paolo Ardoino has responded to Allaire's criticism, claiming that Tether's greatest feature is, in fact, the ability to listen to its customers, adding that things didn't look good for Circle's USDC. 

Edging out competitors 

At the same time, Allaire touted the success of the USDC stablecoin that was launched by Circle and Coinbase back in 2018. USDC is already among the 22nd biggest cryptocurrency with its market cap reaching $520 mln, leaving its closest rival Paxos Standard (PAX) far behind it. The latter had a hard time increasing its circulating supply throughout the year.

As reported by U.Today, Blockchain Capital predicted that the USDC could grow by about 300 percent in terms of market capitalization and trading volume, thus becoming one of the biggest winners of 2020. 

Gemini's GUSD and Binance's BUSD stablecoins are unlikely to see this kind of success this since, according to Allaire, they were already dead on arrival.      

A double-edged sword 

USDC stands out as a regulated version of Tether that is fully backed by fiat and audited on a monthly basis. For comparison, Tether only 74 percent of all USDT tokens are actually pegged to the US Dollar. On top of that, the leading stablecoin issuer, along with its affiliate exchange Bitfinex, has faced numerous controversies linked to Bitcoin price manipulations and their $850 mln cover-up.   

That said, USDC has a major downside that stems from its regulatory compliance  — lack of fungibility. Since the likes of USDC and GUSD are dependent on tight banking relationships, they have a backdoor system that allows blacklisting any suspicious transactions. 

#Tether News #Circle News

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

