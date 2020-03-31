Bitcoin Price Spikes to Nearly $7,000 on Kraken as Whales Transfer More Than $300 Mln Worth of BTC

-
The Bitcoin price briefly surged to €6,190 (about $6,800) on Kraken after a lone whale bought more than 1,000 BTC.
At press time, the benchmark cryptocurrency is changing hands at $6,469 on the exchange.
Whales pull all the strings
While it's tempting to assume that a major whale has decided has reentered the market after BTC's disastrous performance in March, deep-pocketed holders are prone to manipulating prices to make easy money. Hence, traders should be cautious not to appear on the wrong side of another sell-off.
As reported by U.Today, there was a theory that the massive April 2 pump that kicked off the glorious 2019 rally was orchestrated by one major player who took advantage of low liquidity on numerous exchanges to pump the price.
Back in June 2019, a savvy Coinbase user sold $213 mln worth of BTC and bought back the whole thing shortly after to earn a whopping $10 mln in practically no time.
A $328 mln Bitcoin transaction
In the meantime, Whale Alert, the service that tracks large transactions across multiple blockchains, has spotted a mammoth-sized Bitcoin transaction that is worth more than $328 mln.
However, it appears to be an internal transfer, which means that it will not affect BTC's price action.