All crypto news for
Bitcoin Price Remains in Bearish Trend. Can BTC Surge to $8,700 Before Valentine's Day?

0
📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    You shouldn't anticipate a big Bitcoin price move this January, according to trading expert Josh Olszewicz

Cover image via unsplash.com
Contents

According to cryptocurrency trader Josh Olszewicz, the Bitcoin price is still in a bearish trend on the one-day chart. Olszewicz is certain that bears have been in control since September when BTC broke below the lower support of a great descending triangle and had its price trimmed by about 20 percent.    

A bearish outlook     

At the time of writing, BTC is sitting at $7,107 with bears trying to push it below the psychologically important level of $7,000 for the first time in the new year. 

Olszewicz explains that BTC is still in a bear trend due to a fact that it remains below its 200-day exponential moving average (EMA), which serves as a popular indicator for determining the prevailing trend. The price action of any asset is generally perceived to be bearish if it remains below this long-term moving average.

To top that off, BTC is trading below the Ichimoku cloud, the indicator that includes multiple averages to determine support and resistance levels, signaling a strong downtrend.   

Bitcoin Price

A moonshot to $8,700?

On a positive note, Olszewicz did say that the Bitcoin chart had some "bottomy vibes." The trader suggests that it's worth keeping a close eye on typical bullish formations such as the inverse head-and-shoulders pattern or the Adam and Eve (A&E) pattern (the latter was spotted in 2017 when BTC surged to $5,000). 

A c-clamp formation that will be followed by a bullish Tenkan/Kijun (TK) cross and a big Ichimoku cloud E2E could open the door to $8,700. However, Olszewicz doesn't expect a major price move until Valentine's Day.        

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He's particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Bitcoin to Exceed Internet in Terms of Transaction Volume in 2020: Willy Woo

0
📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Bitcoin could have a blowout year with the total USD value of all on-chain transaction surpassing the internet, according to crypto expert Willy Woo

Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents

Bitcoin analyst Willy Woo has taken to Twitter to predict that the number of Bitcoin could exceed internet commerce when it comes to transaction volume in 2019.   

According to research conducted by leading statistics portal Statista, the total value of digital payments, which include such segments as digital commerce and mobile POS payments, $4.1 trln

Bitcoin Payments
image by @CL207

It's worth noting that the data posted by Statista is likely to be underestimated since China alone is responsible for nearly $40 trln worth of digital payments. 

A big year for Bitcoin 

Bitcoin's price underwhelming price moves in late 2019 didn't manage to overshadow the coin's impressive fundamental growth in 2019. The hash rate of the BTC network spiked by more than 100 percent in 2019 and printed a new all-time high on Jan. 1, 2020.     

The on-chain volume of Bitcoin reached a whopping $3.8 trln. As reported by U.Today, somebody transferred more than $1 bln (the largest transfer in USD value to date) back in September 2019.     

The new internet 

There have been countless comparisons between Bitcoin and the early days of the internet. In 2018, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff drew parallels between BTC to the infamous dot-com bubble.   

CNBC's host Joe Kernen said that people fail to understand the top crypto just like they failed to understand Amazon when the retail behemoth was in its nascent stage. 

Meanwhile, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey believes that Bitcoin could essentially become the currency of the internet.  

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

