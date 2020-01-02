Bitcoin Price Remains in Bearish Trend. Can BTC Surge to $8,700 Before Valentine's Day?

According to cryptocurrency trader Josh Olszewicz, the Bitcoin price is still in a bearish trend on the one-day chart. Olszewicz is certain that bears have been in control since September when BTC broke below the lower support of a great descending triangle and had its price trimmed by about 20 percent.

A bearish outlook

At the time of writing, BTC is sitting at $7,107 with bears trying to push it below the psychologically important level of $7,000 for the first time in the new year.

Olszewicz explains that BTC is still in a bear trend due to a fact that it remains below its 200-day exponential moving average (EMA), which serves as a popular indicator for determining the prevailing trend. The price action of any asset is generally perceived to be bearish if it remains below this long-term moving average.

To top that off, BTC is trading below the Ichimoku cloud, the indicator that includes multiple averages to determine support and resistance levels, signaling a strong downtrend.

1D $BTC



lots of bottomy vibes but no real bullish momentum as of yet



- overall trend still bear, has been since Sept (price below cloud/200ema)

- iHS, A&E, diamond bottom type stuff

- c-clamp --> tk cross --> e2e -->8.7k (if no LL)

- may not see move until Valentine's day pic.twitter.com/IVxIVXsCVP — Josh Olszewicz (@CarpeNoctom) January 1, 2020

A moonshot to $8,700?

On a positive note, Olszewicz did say that the Bitcoin chart had some "bottomy vibes." The trader suggests that it's worth keeping a close eye on typical bullish formations such as the inverse head-and-shoulders pattern or the Adam and Eve (A&E) pattern (the latter was spotted in 2017 when BTC surged to $5,000).

A c-clamp formation that will be followed by a bullish Tenkan/Kijun (TK) cross and a big Ichimoku cloud E2E could open the door to $8,700. However, Olszewicz doesn't expect a major price move until Valentine's Day.