Bitcoin Price Reaches $29,000 in Iran as Mike Novogratz Calls BTC 'Digital Gold'

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has reached more than 983 mln Iranian rials on LocalBitcoins, the Helsinki-based P2P cryptocurrency exchange. According to the country's official exchange rate, it equals roughly $29,500, which is nearly 300 percent higher compared to its current market value of $7,323.
The new digital gold
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says that it's great to see the BTC price react to global uncertainty. As reported by U.Today, the leading cryptocurrency surged by more than five percent just hours after the US airstrike killed Iran's most powerful military commander Qasem Soleimani.
Nice to see$btc react to global uncertainty. #digitalgold— Michael Novogratz (@novogratz) January 3, 2020
On Jan. 5, Novogratz also said that he was "even more bullish" on BTC and gold now that he's trying to analyze the conflict between Iran and the US. The Wall Street legend is certain that the destabilization of the Middle East will lead to more volatility in the global markets.
The more I analyze this Iranian situation, the more bullish gold and $btc I become.— Michael Novogratz (@novogratz) January 5, 2020
Bitcoin's recent price surge reinforced the narrative that it is a modern age version of gold. Notably, both gold and BTC were on a tear after the Iran news sent the oil prices through the roof.
However, reputed crypto analyst Mati Greenspan points to the fact that the Iranian crypto market is way too small to single-handily cause such a significant price move.
Flocking to crypto
Back in May, LocalBitcoins exchange became unavailable for the residents of Iran, which was historically one of the most vibrant markets for the peer-to-peer exchange. Crypto is a useful means of bypassing the harsh economic sanctions imposed by the US, which allegedly prompted the restriction.
As of now, the Iranian section of the platform is up and running, and some are seemingly willing to pay a high price for purchasing BTC.
every dollor in iran worth almost 13600T (or 136000IRR) so 983M IRR = 7200$ something close the actual price of bitcoin.
I dont know how you guys get to that "(roughly $29,500)" i'm iranian and it's just wrong.
- Log in or register to post comments
every dollor in iran worth almost 13600T (or 136000IRR) so 983M IRR = 7200$ something close the actual price of bitcoin.
$4500 into $35000 in less then four weeks,now that bitcoin has low prices...please note that cryptocurrency trading is bitcoin unlike binary and Forex,bitcoin is traded for altcoins also you can reach to me if you are new to bitcoin and to give you more info and guideline on how to invest smartly, this is opportunity life time knocking on your door 🚪 inbox me for more info....contact me on [email protected] happy new year to you all .
I am a cryptocurrency trader and i make over 200% daily, If you are interested,i can teach you how to trade and also help you achieve your goal in life with crypto i can turn
- Log in or register to post comments
$4500 into $35000 in less then four weeks,now that bitcoin has low prices...please note that cryptocurrency trading is bitcoin unlike binary and Forex,bitcoin is traded for altcoins also you can reach to me if you are new to bitcoin and to give you more info and guideline on how to invest smartly, this is opportunity life time knocking on your door 🚪 inbox me for more info....contact me on [email protected] happy new year to you all .
Are you urgently in need of a loan, Business Loan, Personal Loan, Investment Loan, Home Loan, Car Loan and much more. We offer small, medium and large loans, same day approval, with a short and long-term guarantee at a rate of 2% per annum. Interested persons should contact for further information and applications via Email: [email protected] Tel: +1(985)-545-2718 WhatsApp: +1(985)-545-2718
Best Regards!
Eminent Lothian World Loans INC...
Lothian-Loans Guaranteed Loan Offer at 2% Interest Rate per annum
- Log in or register to post comments
Are you urgently in need of a loan, Business Loan, Personal Loan, Investment Loan, Home Loan, Car Loan and much more. We offer small, medium and large loans, same day approval, with a short and long-term guarantee at a rate of 2% per annum. Interested persons should contact for further information and applications via Email: [email protected] Tel: +1(985)-545-2718 WhatsApp: +1(985)-545-2718
Best Regards!
Eminent Lothian World Loans INC...
1 USD in iran = 136.000 RIALS not 42.000 RIALS :))
- Log in or register to post comments
wrong calculation , BTC now is 7300$ , 1 $ in IRAN equals to 133,000 Rials , BTC ~ 970,000,000 Iranian Rials
- Log in or register to post comments
I want to testify about Dark Web blank atm cards which can withdraw money from any atm machines around the world. I was very poor before and have no job. I saw so many testimony about how Dark Web hackers send them the atm blank card and use it to collect money in any atm machine and become rich. I email them also and they sent me the blank atm card. I have use it to get 90,000 dollars. withdraw the maximum of 5,000 USD daily. Dark Web is giving out the card just to help the poor. Hack and take money directly from any atm machine vault with the use of atm programmed card which runs in automatic mode.
Email: [email protected]
Text & Call or WhatsApp: +18033921735
GET RICH WITH BLANK ATM CARD ... Whatsapp: +18033921735
- Log in or register to post comments
I want to testify about Dark Web blank atm cards which can withdraw money from any atm machines around the world. I was very poor before and have no job. I saw so many testimony about how Dark Web hackers send them the atm blank card and use it to collect money in any atm machine and become rich. I email them also and they sent me the blank atm card. I have use it to get 90,000 dollars. withdraw the maximum of 5,000 USD daily. Dark Web is giving out the card just to help the poor. Hack and take money directly from any atm machine vault with the use of atm programmed card which runs in automatic mode.
Email: [email protected]
Text & Call or WhatsApp: +18033921735
I want to testify about Dark Web blank atm cards which can withdraw money from any atm machines around the world. I was very poor before and have no job. I saw so many testimony about how Dark Web hackers send them the atm blank card and use it to collect money in any atm machine and become rich. I email them also and they sent me the blank atm card. I have use it to get 90,000 dollars. withdraw the maximum of 5,000 USD daily. Dark Web is giving out the card just to help the poor. Hack and take money directly from any atm machine vault with the use of atm programmed card which runs in automatic mode.
Email: [email protected]
Text & Call or WhatsApp: +18033921735
GET RICH WITH BLANK ATM CARD ... Whatsapp: +18033921735
- Log in or register to post comments
I want to testify about Dark Web blank atm cards which can withdraw money from any atm machines around the world. I was very poor before and have no job. I saw so many testimony about how Dark Web hackers send them the atm blank card and use it to collect money in any atm machine and become rich. I email them also and they sent me the blank atm card. I have use it to get 90,000 dollars. withdraw the maximum of 5,000 USD daily. Dark Web is giving out the card just to help the poor. Hack and take money directly from any atm machine vault with the use of atm programmed card which runs in automatic mode.
Email: [email protected]
Text & Call or WhatsApp: +18033921735
Interview With Bitfinex and Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino on Their New Innovative Products, Next Bitcoin ATH, & DEXes
Bitcoin Dips Below $7,000, is a Sharp Correction to $6000s Unavoidable?
Will Bitcoin Hit Peak Exhaustion in 2019 End? What Indicators Show
Dash (DASH) Price Surges 14 Percent. Will XRP and Ethereum (ETH) Follow Suit?
John McAfee Turns His Back on Bitcoin, Refuses to Eat His Words if BTC Price Doesn't Reach $1 Mln
Tron Becomes The Most Popular Ecosystem for dApps Users, Report Says
Dash (DASH) Price Surges 14 Percent. Will XRP and Ethereum (ETH) Follow Suit?
crypto to
work
Interest per week
Interest per year
Interest rate
The price of DASH has surged by more than 14 percent after the struggling altcoin got absolutely clobbered in December. Will XRP and Ethereum follow its suit?
In case you forgot about the existence of privacy-focused altcoin Dash (DASH), you are most definitely not alone. One of the oldest altcoins that used to be a fixture within the top 10 dropped to as low as $39 in December (more than 97 percent from its yearly high). However, it now seems to be on track for a speedy recovery.
The price of DASH has increased by more than 12 percent over the last 24 hours, according to CoinStats data. At press time, it is trading at $51.91, its highest level since the start of December.
Trader Michael Van De Poppe, who called the 30 percent price increase last month, now suggests that Ethereum (ETH) and XRP, the two struggling altcoins, could follow the lead of DASH with significant gains.
As reported by U.Today, De Poppe said that ETH could pump in Q1 2020 along with other altcoins.
About the author
Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.
Interview With Bitfinex and Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino on Their New Innovative Products, Next Bitcoin ATH, & DEXes
Bitcoin Dips Below $7,000, is a Sharp Correction to $6000s Unavoidable?
Will Bitcoin Hit Peak Exhaustion in 2019 End? What Indicators Show
Dash (DASH) Price Surges 14 Percent. Will XRP and Ethereum (ETH) Follow Suit?
John McAfee Turns His Back on Bitcoin, Refuses to Eat His Words if BTC Price Doesn't Reach $1 Mln
Tron Becomes The Most Popular Ecosystem for dApps Users, Report Says
This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy
Close