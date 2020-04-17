Tweet-based article

Bitcoin Price Pattern ‘Awfully Close’ to How BTC Crashed from $10,000

Fri, 04/17/2020 - 11:06
Yuri Molchan
Now that Bitcoin has flipped $7,000, analysts are showing bearish attitudes, fearing that, after sweeping some highs, BTC will start declining soon
On Thursday, Bitcoin managed to break the $7,000 resistance, assumingly on the news that the US government announced their intention to start providing the US adult population with regular stimulus checks worth $2,000 in addition to the one-time $1,200 checks they are currently issuing.

At the time of writing, the flagship cryptocurrency is changing hands at $7,119. However, many traders are demonstrating a bearish take on future BTC price movements, expecting Bitcoin to go back below $7,000 soon enough.

‘Could sweep the highs again, before dropping to $6,800’

Analyst Michael van de Poppe tweets that after BTC failed to flip the $7,154 level, he is now in doubt. However, he is rather bearish at the moment, believing that Bitcoin is likely to head back towards $6,800. BTC may ‘sweep some highs back again’ before that, though, he says.

The analyst believes that losing the $6,800 area would push BTC down to the low-$5,000 zone.

‘Awfully close to how the $10k top played out’

Prominent trader ‘DonAlt’ says that the situation does not yet look bearish overall since BTC did not close below the $7,000 level. However, he fears that a major price decline may follow as the current set on the chart very much resembles the one when Bitcoin started dropping from the $10,000 mark in February this year. He is waiting to see some clearer signs of further price movements.

Bitcoin (BTC): Wall Street Could Be Holding 5% of Circulating Supply, IvanOnTech Says

More of the bearish take

Other traders also seem to believe Bitcoin has a high chance of declining unless bulls get control of the market.

Trader ‘George’ tweets:

“If bulls are in control, Mon high should hold. Break below that and we most likely go all the way back down.”

Trader ‘Tyler D. Coates’ has written on his Twitter page:

“If price fails to breakthrough $7,170 then I expect it to revisit $6,570. $BTC”

