Bitcoin Price May Never be Under $6000 Says Head of Capriole Investments

  • Vladislav Sopov
    📰 News

    Another day and indication for an extremely bullish prediction for Bitcoin. The Head of Capriole Investments analyzed the hash rate and says it’s some good news!

Contents

Today Charles Edwards, Head of Capriole Investments, says that Bitcoin has entered a potential 50x profit cycle!

What Can Bitcoin's Hash Rate Tell Us

Mr. Edwards announced that he noticed an extremely rare indicator in Bitcoin's network difficulty. He calls it the "Hash Ribbon" and has proven that it only occurs 10 times in the blockchain's overall history.

Has Ribbons Bitcoin Buy Signal Confirmed
Charles Edwards traced this indicator back for years and has published his analysis on his TradingView blog. In doing so, Mr. Edwards predicts a 5,000+ percent bull rally for Bitcoin. Mr. Edwards' suggestions are based on the research of Bitcoin's hash rate dynamics.

Hash Ribbons: Discreet Indicator of Enormous Growth

This indicator assumes that it is the best moment to buy Bitcoin, which is typically somewhere in the middle of the “miner capitulation” period. "Miner capitulation" is the decision by miners to cease the operations of their mining gear due to significant losses.

While this solution results in a Bitcoin hash rate reduction, Charles Edwards decided to locate these points by calculating the simple 1- and 2-month moving average of Bitcoin’s Hash Rate. In accordance to his report:

When the 1-month SMA of Hash Rate crosses over the 2-month SMA of Hash Rate, the worst of the miner capitulation is typically over, and the recovery has begun. Buying at these points of time yields incredible results.

With this said, perhaps it's time for hodlers to be prepared for a splendid bullish run.

Do you believe in trading indicators? Which indicators do you use? Tell us your story in the Comments Section below!

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

kay.sam on Sat, 12/28/2019 - 18:02

kay.sam on Sat, 12/28/2019 - 18:02

kay.sam Sat, 12/28/2019 - 18:02 Thanks for comfirming sub $6,000 levels
Billionaire Bitcoin Critic Mark Cuban Picks Up Support From Roger Ver

  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Roger Ver and Mark Cuban are on the same page when in comes to calling out Bitcoin's flaws

Contents

“Bitcoin Jesus” Roger Ver has just voiced his support for billionaire Mark Cuban who has been engaging in a passionate debate with the crypto community for the past few weeks.

Ver says that Bitcoin proponents should listen to the "real businessman" instead of arguing with him while opining that BTC needs to solve real problems. 

Keep it simple 

In his latest tweet, Cuban argued that Bitcoiners didn't have to come up with complex arguments to sway him to their side. Instead, they need to simplify it in order to make crypto more appealing to the mainstream.  

Two weeks ago, the billionaire entrepreneur claimed that he didn't oppose to Bitcoin as such. His issue with the top cryptocurrency is that it lacks consumers. Hence, he urged militant Bitcoin proponents to convince their neighbors about the advantages of the first decentralized cryptocurrency. 

A convenient narrative

Cuban's criticism plays right into the hands of Bitcoin's prodigal son Roger Ver. After becoming one of the earliest adopters of BTC and making a fortune with it, Ver became of its most fervent critics due to its scalability issues that prevent real-world adoption. 

Ver now promotes the big-block Bitcoin Cash fork that split from the chain in November 2017. As reported by U.Today, he predicted could see a 1,000-fold increase in value while tweeting that the BTC price is unlikely to pump after the upcoming halving

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

david otero on Mon, 12/30/2019 - 01:20

david otero Mon, 12/30/2019 - 01:20
