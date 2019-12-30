Back
Original article based on tweet

Bitcoin Price May Dump to $6,940 Briefly: Crypto Trader Assumes

0
📰 News
  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    While the flagship currency has been holding in the $7,300 area, and some have been expecting a bull run soon, a crypto analyst believes Bitcoin price may dump to $6,940

Cover image via 123rf.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Contents

The Bitcoin price has remained in the $7,300 range for a long while now. After it has failed to break through the resistance level at $7,700, many now expect Bitcoin price to slide below the $7,000 area.

‘A possible slide towards $6,940 support’

A crypto trader @livercoin reckons that the Bitcoin price is likely to below the $7,000 level soon after it fills a small gap on the chart later today. The bearish target the trader expects BTC to hit is $6,940 due to two almost equal deep swing lows.

BTC price
Image via Twitter

In the comment thread, a user has shared a view that after this brief decline, the Bitcoin price would surge towards the $8,800 - $9,100 levels.

‘Awkwardly bullish for me’

Another trader, who calls himself @CryptoMaestro, seems to be more optimistic and bullish. He reckons that the Bitcoin price is likely to spike and test the $7,800 level next week.

He points out that at $7,800 Bitcoin may face a horizontal resistance level which is hard to break through, so a rejection is likely. However, he draws a positive scenario on the chart.

BTC 2
Image via Twitter

BTC dominance rises

On its Twitter page, the major Huobi crypto exchange spreads the word that the dominance of Bitcoin over the market has risen and now totals 68.2 percent, which is good news since the market capitalization of Bitcoin is growing against the total market cap figure related of altcoins.

BTC dominance
Image via Twitter

‘When BTC skyrockets after the halving, nobody will be holding it’

A prominent Bitcoin analyst Jacob Canfield describes a 'cute' situation that could rise around Bitcoin after the halving takes place in May. He assumes that many so strongly believe that the halving is priced in by miners that no one reckons the BTC price is going to skyrocket after the halvening and therefore, few people will be holding it by then.

The only people who will be holding Bitcoin and, therefore, will benefit, Canfield assumes, will be 'smart money' because it will be them who would have convinced the others that the halving is priced in.

Several major forecasts, however, say that by the end of 2020 or by early 2023, the Bitcoin price is going to surge significantly and hit if not $1 mln, then at least BTC may cost around $250,000.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Bitcoin News

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

danny.gafton on Mon, 12/30/2019 - 17:34

danny.gafton on Mon, 12/30/2019 - 17:34

I think it will fall to 3k or 3.5k, again...but and after that ..4 x last highest high. My bet ;)

danny.gafton on Mon, 12/30/2019 - 17:35

danny.gafton on Mon, 12/30/2019 - 17:35

Sorry for my bag english...
Original U.Today article

XRP Price Prediction: Is Resistance at $0.198 Holding XRP Back?

0
📈 Price Predictions
  • Bogdan Zarutsky
    📈 Price Predictions

    Pressure on XRP and the cryptocurrency market continues to be exerted by Chinese authorities. Currently, the Chinese government is trying to weaken the mining industry.

Cover image via

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Contents

The pressure on XRP and the cryptocurrency market continues to be exerted by the actions of the Chinese authorities. 

According to the news, the Chinese government is trying to weaken the mining industry:

  • Assets of Century Cloud Core, a subsidiary of the mining firm Bitmain, were frozen
  • The Head of MicroBT, a company that manufactures equipment for cryptocurrency mining, was arrested
  • As part of a fight against stealing electricity, a large number of ASIC miners have been confiscated

XRP/USD Over a Four-Hour (H4) Period

XRPUSD H4 Price Prediction
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Looking at the four-hour period, XRP/USD maintained neutrality. At the same time, the chart overcame a downtrend, which is good news. However, the level near the $0.198 region has kept the price from growing any further.

XRP/USD Over an Hour (H1) Period

XRPUSD H1Price Prediction
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

The hour period completely repeats the four-hour period. The force of the bulls is not enough to break the aforementioned level.

It is important to note that the actions by the Chinese authorities look rather strange, given the fact that mining in China is not officially prohibited. 
Even optimistic comments by Ripple's CEO Brad Garlinghouse, who managed to attract investments a record $200 million in 2019, could not help XRP.

What Can Strengthen XRP/USD in the Near Future?

Ripple is heading to Brazil to forge a new partnership there.
Brazil is a leader in innovative technologies and is ready to open up this path for the rest of Latin America.

In addition to Brazil, Ripple is focused on expansion into several other South American countries including Chile, Peru, and Argentina.

As a Side Note:

The company is currently working with Santander Brasil, Bradesco, and Banco Rendimento, which utilizes a payment system but does not yet use XRP.

#Ripple Price Prediction

About the author

Bogdan Zarutsky

Bogdan Zarutsky is a stock market specialist. The first steps in the world of finance he made back in 2006. Bogdan's professional interests include technical analysis, in particular Elliott wave analysis, fundamental analysis, intraday trading, risk management.

In addition, Bogdan is the author of analytical articles on fundamental analysis for stock and currency markets.

