Bitcoin Price Is Forming Major Bearish Pattern, but This Crypto Analyst Is Not Worried

How many times have you head-and-shoulders (H&S) pattern that is treated as a harbinger of future price losses? The Twitterverse is rampant with charts that depict this bearish formation. However, according to market analyst Ronnie Moas, this pattern has popped up so frequently that it's now almost insignificant for the price of Bitcoin.
$BTC #bitcoin 'Head & Shoulders' pattern? Are you serious? This pattern popped up >100 times in the last two years and we are still exactly where we were two years ago ... $7,280. The only people making $$ off these bozo trading 'signals' are the people selling you those signals.— Ronnie Moas | Nomad | Stocks | BTC | Charity (@RonnieMoas) December 30, 2019
Choose your pattern (and narrative)
The H&S pattern is one of the most popular bearish setups that consists of three peaks that, as the name suggests, resemble a head and two shoulders. Traders deem it as a useful tool for spotting bullish-to-bearish trend reversals.
This baleful price pattern was recently spotted by none other than famed Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff who predicted that the price of BTC could collapse to just $1,000 once the formation gets completed.
Bitcoin might be also forming an inverse H&S that usually means a bullish reversal (it all depends on your timeframe and narrative).
More bullish fractals to support the inverse head and shoulders theory— TheWolfOfAllStreets (@GerardWalker5) December 28, 2019
LTC Dec 2018 bottom
BTC Dec 2019
Same exact market structure
Will history repeat itself??!!!#BTC $BTC #crypto #bitcoin pic.twitter.com/pQ3YbARcLf
Where is Bitcoin heading next?
However, as of now, there seems to be some sort of consensus among traders that Bitcoin might soon drop below the $7,000. The leading cryptocurrency has failed to break out of the six-month falling channel on multiple occasions for the past few weeks. The long-lasting period of range-bound trading might could mean another big price drop for BTC.
Where will the Bitcoin price end up on Dec. 31? Share your thoughs in the comments!
some analysts see the monthly closing as a Hammer (Buy BTC), although this might be so, I don't consider this to be a good buy indication because the tail is not long enough meaning the rejection of shorts is not strong enough , if you look at previous tails they are much longer giving a more definate direction opposite to the tail,
I expect BTC to drop to at least the lows 6500 or 5500 for buys,
of course I could be wrong
Happy New Year
Alex in my humble opinion, if you're referring to the 4H chart which has a weak H+S, no I don't consider this of much value, for me, I would want to see a daily H+S (longer TF ) with three deep pullbacks making a clear decision so the neckline is very obvious,
