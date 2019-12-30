Back
Bitcoin Price Is Forming Major Bearish Pattern, but This Crypto Analyst Is Not Worried

0
📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    You shouldn't be bothered by head-and-shoulders formations on Bitcoin price charts, according to crpyto analyst Ronnie Moas

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

How many times have you head-and-shoulders (H&S) pattern that is treated as a harbinger of future price losses? The Twitterverse is rampant with charts that depict this bearish formation. However, according to market analyst Ronnie Moas, this pattern has popped up so frequently that it's now almost insignificant for the price of Bitcoin.

Choose your pattern (and narrative)  

The H&S pattern is one of the most popular bearish setups that consists of three peaks that, as the name suggests, resemble a head and two shoulders. Traders deem it as a useful tool for spotting bullish-to-bearish trend reversals. 

This baleful price pattern was recently spotted by none other than famed Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff who predicted that the price of BTC could collapse to just $1,000 once the formation gets completed. 

Bitcoin might be also forming an inverse H&S that usually means a bullish reversal (it all depends on your timeframe and narrative). 

Bitcoin Price

Where is Bitcoin heading next? 

However, as of now, there seems to be some sort of consensus among traders that Bitcoin might soon drop below the $7,000. The leading cryptocurrency has failed to break out of the six-month falling channel on multiple occasions for the past few weeks. The long-lasting period of range-bound trading might could mean another big price drop for BTC.  

Where will the Bitcoin price end up on Dec. 31? Share your thoughs in the comments! 

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Market

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

damien seymour on Mon, 12/30/2019 - 13:37

damien seymour Mon, 12/30/2019 - 13:37 Alex in my humble opinion, if you're referring to the 4H chart which has a weak H+S, no I don't consider this of much value, for me, I would want to see a daily H+S (longer TF ) with three deep pullbacks making a clear decision so the neckline is very obvious,
some analysts see the monthly closing as a Hammer (Buy BTC), although this might be so, I don't consider this to be a good buy indication because the tail is not long enough meaning the rejection of shorts is not strong enough , if you look at previous tails they are much longer giving a more definate direction opposite to the tail,
I expect BTC to drop to at least the lows 6500 or 5500 for buys,
of course I could be wrong
Happy New Year
Original U.Today article

XRP Price Prediction: Is Resistance at $0.198 Holding XRP Back?

0
📈 Price Predictions
  • Bogdan Zarutsky
    📈 Price Predictions

    Pressure on XRP and the cryptocurrency market continues to be exerted by Chinese authorities. Currently, the Chinese government is trying to weaken the mining industry.

Cover image via

Contents

The pressure on XRP and the cryptocurrency market continues to be exerted by the actions of the Chinese authorities. 

According to the news, the Chinese government is trying to weaken the mining industry:

  • Assets of Century Cloud Core, a subsidiary of the mining firm Bitmain, were frozen
  • The Head of MicroBT, a company that manufactures equipment for cryptocurrency mining, was arrested
  • As part of a fight against stealing electricity, a large number of ASIC miners have been confiscated

XRP/USD Over a Four-Hour (H4) Period

XRPUSD H4 Price Prediction
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Looking at the four-hour period, XRP/USD maintained neutrality. At the same time, the chart overcame a downtrend, which is good news. However, the level near the $0.198 region has kept the price from growing any further.

XRP/USD Over an Hour (H1) Period

XRPUSD H1Price Prediction
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

The hour period completely repeats the four-hour period. The force of the bulls is not enough to break the aforementioned level.

It is important to note that the actions by the Chinese authorities look rather strange, given the fact that mining in China is not officially prohibited. 
Even optimistic comments by Ripple's CEO Brad Garlinghouse, who managed to attract investments a record $200 million in 2019, could not help XRP.

What Can Strengthen XRP/USD in the Near Future?

Ripple is heading to Brazil to forge a new partnership there.
Brazil is a leader in innovative technologies and is ready to open up this path for the rest of Latin America.

In addition to Brazil, Ripple is focused on expansion into several other South American countries including Chile, Peru, and Argentina.

As a Side Note:

The company is currently working with Santander Brasil, Bradesco, and Banco Rendimento, which utilizes a payment system but does not yet use XRP.

#Ripple Price Prediction

About the author

Bogdan Zarutsky

Bogdan Zarutsky is a stock market specialist. The first steps in the world of finance he made back in 2006. Bogdan's professional interests include technical analysis, in particular Elliott wave analysis, fundamental analysis, intraday trading, risk management.

In addition, Bogdan is the author of analytical articles on fundamental analysis for stock and currency markets.

