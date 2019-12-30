Bitcoin Price Is Forming Major Bearish Pattern, but This Crypto Analyst Is Not Worried

You shouldn't be bothered by head-and-shoulders formations on Bitcoin price charts, according to crpyto analyst Ronnie Moas

How many times have you head-and-shoulders (H&S) pattern that is treated as a harbinger of future price losses? The Twitterverse is rampant with charts that depict this bearish formation. However, according to market analyst Ronnie Moas, this pattern has popped up so frequently that it's now almost insignificant for the price of Bitcoin.

$BTC #bitcoin 'Head & Shoulders' pattern? Are you serious? This pattern popped up >100 times in the last two years and we are still exactly where we were two years ago ... $7,280. The only people making $$ off these bozo trading 'signals' are the people selling you those signals. — Ronnie Moas | Nomad | Stocks | BTC | Charity (@RonnieMoas) December 30, 2019

Choose your pattern (and narrative)

The H&S pattern is one of the most popular bearish setups that consists of three peaks that, as the name suggests, resemble a head and two shoulders. Traders deem it as a useful tool for spotting bullish-to-bearish trend reversals.

This baleful price pattern was recently spotted by none other than famed Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff who predicted that the price of BTC could collapse to just $1,000 once the formation gets completed.

Bitcoin might be also forming an inverse H&S that usually means a bullish reversal (it all depends on your timeframe and narrative).

More bullish fractals to support the inverse head and shoulders theory

LTC Dec 2018 bottom

BTC Dec 2019

Same exact market structure

Will history repeat itself??!!!#BTC $BTC #crypto #bitcoin pic.twitter.com/pQ3YbARcLf — TheWolfOfAllStreets (@GerardWalker5) December 28, 2019

Where is Bitcoin heading next?

However, as of now, there seems to be some sort of consensus among traders that Bitcoin might soon drop below the $7,000. The leading cryptocurrency has failed to break out of the six-month falling channel on multiple occasions for the past few weeks. The long-lasting period of range-bound trading might could mean another big price drop for BTC.

