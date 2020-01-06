BTC
2.55%
7547.38
ETH
4.13%
141.03
LTC
3.18%
44.71
EOS
3.68%
2.79
XRP
12.53%
0.2191
ADA
4.56%
0.03623
NEO
6.34%
9.622
TRX
5.17%
0.01423
Back
Get the latest news, Price Analysis and insights
Sign up for crypto-trading tips & hints:
All crypto news for
Sign up for crypto digest
Original article based on tweet

Bitcoin Price Is Aggressively Targeting $9,550: Crypto Traders

0
📰 News
  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    In the early hours of January 6, the Bitcoin price started growing from the $7,400 area and reached $7,586, now traders believe it is targeting the $9,550 zone

Cover image via 123rf.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Contents

The price of the major cryptocurrency has finally moved up from the $7,400 area where it had been trading for quite a while, briefly dipping below $7,000 a few times. At press-time, Bitcoin is sitting at $7,586 and some analysts are expecting it to head for the $9,550 area soon.

“Targeting $9,550 easily”

Crypto trader @IamCryptoWolf believes that Bitcoin is going to move higher on the charts and expects it to break through the $8,090 barrier, thus confirming the fact of getting out of the 7-month Falling Wedge pattern. He optimistically writes:

“Bulls will step in aggressively targeting 9550 easily.”

BTC 2
Image via Twitter

“Signal of likely continuation up”

Another crypto trading expert, Scott Melker, says he had taken a speculative long when the BTC price was sitting at $7,350, seeing a potential bullish divergence. Now, he says that there is a ‘signal of likely continuation up’.

“I'm expecting $9,400”

Analyst and trader @CryptoMichNL has pointed out that the top coins of the market have finally started moving, including XRP (which has posted gains of nearly 9 percent on the news from Binance). The expert further tweets that if Bitcoin breaks through the $7,600-$7,800 level, it is likely to reach $9,400 too.

However, he states that before it happens, the price may slump to $7,200 briefly.

BTC price 1
Image via Twitter

Must Read
One Bitcoin Will Not Let You Retire, Not Even in 20 Years: Crypto Experts - READ MORE

“Back to full steam after these calm days”

Other analysts and investors also seem bullish on the major coin. The Blockfyre co-founder, Simon Dedic, bullishly tweets that ‘the market in general seems to stabilize and slightly increase’.

Crypto trader @TheCryptoDog has put it simply:

Subscribe to the official U.Today Telegram channel. Get news first!
#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Trading

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website

Gold Price Inches Closer to $1,600 After Reaching Its Highest Level Since 2013

0
📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Gold and Bitcoin remain on a tear as geopolitical tensions continue to worsen

Cover image via 123rf.com

The price of gold has recently surged to its highest level in nearly seven years due to the growing demand for safe-haven assets amidst geopolitical headwinds. 

One ounce of the precious metal is currently trading at $1,573 after reaching an intraday high of $1,590. This was a typical reaction of safe-haven assets. It is worth noting that gold is up by almost eight percent since November 2019, and touching $1,600 seems like a sealed deal at this point. 

Gold Price
image by @graddhybpc

Must Read
Bitcoin Price Reaches $29,000 in Iran as Mike Novogratz Calls BTC 'Digital Gold' - READ MORE

As reported by U.Today, gold and Bitcoin started to rally after Iran's Gen. Qasem Soleimani was assassinated by a US strike that was authorized by President Donald Trump himself. This instantly exacerbated US-Iran tensions that continued to intensify with Iranian officials promising "severe retaliation."   

“We found that spikes in geopolitical tensions lead to higher gold prices when they are severe enough to cause currency debasement,” said Jeff Currie, head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs.

Gold bug Peter Schiff recently took to Twitter to reassure investors that the current rally is more than "safe-haven buying." 

Must Read
Bitcoin Alchemy: BTC Turns 100 Grams of Gold into Eight Tons - READ MORE

Meanwhile, the S&P 500, which is considered to be a risk-on asset, fails to budge after an impressive streak of gains. The widely tracked stock market index has dropped to 3,231. Schiff believes that US equities are driven by "reckless" Federal Reserve policies. 

Subscribe to the official U.Today Telegram channel. Get news first!
#Gold Price

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website