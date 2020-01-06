Bitcoin Price Is Aggressively Targeting $9,550: Crypto Traders

Original article based on tweet

In the early hours of January 6, the Bitcoin price started growing from the $7,400 area and reached $7,586, now traders believe it is targeting the $9,550 zone

The price of the major cryptocurrency has finally moved up from the $7,400 area where it had been trading for quite a while, briefly dipping below $7,000 a few times. At press-time, Bitcoin is sitting at $7,586 and some analysts are expecting it to head for the $9,550 area soon.

“Targeting $9,550 easily”

Crypto trader @IamCryptoWolf believes that Bitcoin is going to move higher on the charts and expects it to break through the $8,090 barrier, thus confirming the fact of getting out of the 7-month Falling Wedge pattern. He optimistically writes:

“Bulls will step in aggressively targeting 9550 easily.”

“Signal of likely continuation up”

Another crypto trading expert, Scott Melker, says he had taken a speculative long when the BTC price was sitting at $7,350, seeing a potential bullish divergence. Now, he says that there is a ‘signal of likely continuation up’.

“I'm expecting $9,400”

Analyst and trader @CryptoMichNL has pointed out that the top coins of the market have finally started moving, including XRP (which has posted gains of nearly 9 percent on the news from Binance). The expert further tweets that if Bitcoin breaks through the $7,600-$7,800 level, it is likely to reach $9,400 too.

However, he states that before it happens, the price may slump to $7,200 briefly.

“Back to full steam after these calm days”

Other analysts and investors also seem bullish on the major coin. The Blockfyre co-founder, Simon Dedic, bullishly tweets that ‘the market in general seems to stabilize and slightly increase’.

Morning everyone, back to full steam after these calm days 🔥$BTC and the market in general seems to stabilize and slightly increase, let’s hope this continues for a while 👏🏼



What are you guys buying right now? — Simon Dedic (@scoinaldo) January 6, 2020

