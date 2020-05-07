Bitcoin Price Hits $100,000 by 2025, Transforms World – Big Names in Crypto Share Their Vision

Tweet-based article

Several major figures on Twitter offer their vision of the BTC price ($100,000) for later on this decade and how Bitcoin will be used in the near future

Many in the community expect the Bitcoin price to skyrocket in the next several years due to certain strong fundamental factors expected to shoot off later this year.

Several major crypto community members have shared their views of the Bitcoin price skyrocketing by 2025 and of how Bitcoin will be used in the new decade.

‘2025 A.D. Bitcoin trading $50,000-$100,000’

Trader @koreanjewcrypto has tweeted to his 72,400 followers that by the time 2025 arrives, he expects Bitcoin to be trading between $50,000 and $100,000 with hyperinflation surrounding it, which sounds a bit like a dystopian movie.

Bitcoin bears will be there too, the trader believes, promising BTC will return to $9,500 every time the flagship crypto starts going down. However, he reckons, Bitcoin will not be dropping lower than $19,000.

‘Bitcoin as a way to price computer science achievements’

Meltem Demirors, the CSO at crypto investment company CoinShares, has taken to Twitter to speak with her followers about the future, which will have a firm place for Bitcoin in it.

She expects Bitcoin to be a means of exchange in a new world full of comfort brought about by computer science with ‘privacy zones and data havens’.

‘Africa to adopt Bitcoin before US and Europe?’

Global macro investor Dan Tapiero has called Bitcoin an emerging market play in his recent tweet. He believes that developing countries, such as Africa, may fully adopt Bitcoin much faster than Europe and the US in the near future, since there is a great deal of unbanked people there.

“Bitcoin as emerging market play. Easy to forget power of use case in developing world. Places without developed banking/financial architecture can opt in to btc use quickly. Great Savings apparatus for people without access to banks. Africa to adopt before US and Europe?”

Regrets you will always have in Bitcoin: Jimmy Song

A prominent IT developer and Bitcoin maximalist Jimmy Song believes that when it comes to Bitcoin in the near future, people will always regret certain things they will not be able to change even if they wish they could.

