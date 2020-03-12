BTC
Original article based on tweet

Bitcoin Price Falling to $6,400 as $21.7 Mln in BTC Moved by Top Exchange

📰 News
Thu, 03/12/2020 - 09:26
  • Yuri Molchan

    As the price of the flagship currency keeps falling, traders are predicting a further decline in which BTC may shake off another thousand USD

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com
Contents

The Bitcoin price is sliding fast after dropping from the $7,800 to $7,389 area overnight, as per figures from CoinMarketCap.

The bearish predictions of top traders are saying that BTC is likely to lose another thousand USD. Meanwhile, top crypto exchanges keep moving large amounts of Bitcoin.

‘We are going down FAST’

Dutch analyst ‘Crypto Michael’ tweets that Bitcoin is heading down pretty quickly, setting $6,400 as the next level to be reached.

The co-founder of Titan Ventures, @CryptoNekoZ, is not expecting any bullish movements yet either. On his Twitter page, he writes that Bitcoin is likely to fall below the $7,000 mark.

‘Don't panic. Think logically’

Prominent crypto trader Jacob Canfield suggests that traders stop panicking and get to making a plan that will help them focus. The trader believes that Bitcoin can only go either lower or much lower. He recommends watching out for two levels – the weekly 100 MA and the weekly 200 MA.

“Wait for a reaction. Be patient. No need to rush in front of a moving train.”

Meanwhile, the Bitcoin fear and greed index has hit the level of extreme fear – this signals a good buying opportunity.

Fear and greed index

Interview with Crypto Michael: Which Crypto to Trade With And How Much Bitcoin Will Cost in 2020

$21.7 mln worth of Bitcoin moved

While Bitcoin continues to decline, giant amounts of Bitcoin keep moving between unregistered wallets and crypto exchanges.

This time, Whale Alert has detected two consecutive transactions in Bitcoin worth around 21.7 mln USD. The transfer was made between crypto wallets of the Binance exchange – the largest player on the trading arena.

BTC

As previously reported by U.Today, some in the crypto community believe that Bitcoin whales are manipulating the price to low levels in order to buy more BTC cheaply.

#Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Trading

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Can Still Reach $100,000, Stock-to-Flow Model Remains Valid: Analyst

📰 News
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 19:42
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Dutch crypto analyst PlanB explains why his stock-to-flow model still holds after everyone decided that it was toast

Cover image via u.today
Contents

March 12 was a very tough day for Bitcoin maximalists. The number one cryptocurrency by market cap shattered all imaginable support levels during a hectic 40 percent rout. 

That said, Plan B, the anonymous creator of the stock-to-flow model, is still convinced that BTC is going to reach $100,000 after this sentiment-shifting crash.   

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Hit $15,000 All-Time High in 2021: Analyst Tells U.Today

No pain, no gain 

The S2F model, which attempts to explain Bitcoin’s past and future price moves based on its scarcity, has become one of the main bullish narratives due to its historic accuracy. However, the black swan crash that is forcing miners to capitulate just two months before the May halving, has seemingly invalidated it. 

Plan B, after going to the woods to avoid a storm of hateful ‘Plan C’ tweets, now confirms that the model remains valid since Bitcoin still managed to stay within its bands. 

The Dutch analyst also cautioned investors that they should not expect high returns without extreme price swings.  

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tanking Again as Trump Expected to Declare National Emergency Over Coronavirus

A different perspective

At press time, BTC is trading well below its the S2F price of $8,671. As reported by U.Today, PlanB predicted that the coin’s price would stay above the aforementioned level in March, which now seems all but impossible after Bitcoin’s biggest price drop since 2013.

On the flip side, BTC also deviated a lot from the model’s price when it pumped to its 2019 high of $13,777, but nobody seemed to mind. 

Moreover, PlanB noted that there were historic red dots below the bands, which happened in 2020, but it doesn’t matter as long as Bitcoin still oscillated around the model.  

#Bitcoin Price Prediction

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

