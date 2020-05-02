Bitcoin Price Could See Big Breakout After BTC Halving: CNBC’s Brian Kelly

Tweet-based article

CNBC’s expert, who often explains Bitcoin data, Brian Kelly, explains how the halving will work and why he expects a significant price run up after it

Major CNBC’s expert on Bitcoin, Brian Kelly, was live in the CNBC studio on Friday, saying that after the halving on May 12, Bitcoin is going to be more scarce than gold based on stock-to-flow ratio.

Expecting quite a run up after the BTC halving

In the video, Kelly explains in detail how a halving works and what it means for the Bitcoin circulating supply. The amount of Bitcoins that miners are producing, he says, will be reduced in half (not the Bitcoin price as some BTC critics have been joking after March 12).

He added that based on the stock-to-flow model, Bitcoin is going to be more scarce than gold. And that, he says, is very likely to drive the price way up. While the whole world is doing quantitative easing, he says, Bitcoin is going to do a 'quantitative hardening'.

Previously after the halvings back in 2012 and 2016, Kelly mentions, the Bitcoin price saw quite a run up.

The prominent analyst Plan B, the creator of the stock-to-flow analysts has also shared this video on his Twitter page.

