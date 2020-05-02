Tweet-based article

Bitcoin Price Could See Big Breakout After BTC Halving: CNBC’s Brian Kelly

News
Sat, 05/02/2020 - 09:07
Yuri Molchan
CNBC’s expert, who often explains Bitcoin data, Brian Kelly, explains how the halving will work and why he expects a significant price run up after it
Cover image via www.cnbc.com

Major CNBC’s expert on Bitcoin, Brian Kelly, was live in the CNBC studio on Friday, saying that after the halving on May 12, Bitcoin is going to be more scarce than gold based on stock-to-flow ratio.

Image via CoinMarketCap

Expecting quite a run up after the BTC halving

In the video, Kelly explains in detail how a halving works and what it means for the Bitcoin circulating supply. The amount of Bitcoins that miners are producing, he says, will be reduced in half (not the Bitcoin price as some BTC critics have been joking after March 12).

Related
Why Is Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rallying in 2020? Brian Kelly Names Three Main Reasons

He added that based on the stock-to-flow model, Bitcoin is going to be more scarce than gold. And that, he says, is very likely to drive the price way up. While the whole world is doing quantitative easing, he says, Bitcoin is going to do a 'quantitative hardening'.

Previously after the halvings back in 2012 and 2016, Kelly mentions, the Bitcoin price saw quite a run up.

The prominent analyst Plan B, the creator of the stock-to-flow analysts has also shared this video on his Twitter page.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Top Crypto OffersPromoted

IQ Mining
32% OFF till 31st May
Website
Dax Robot
Crypto trading bot
Website
1xBit
UWIN code to get extra
Website
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy