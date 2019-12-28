Back
Bitcoin Price Charts Indicate Strong Buying on Dips as Community Feels BTC Hopium

  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    Crypto analysts are getting positive on the current Bitcoin fundamentals, saying that as per the charts, community is actively buying on the dip

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

At press-time, Bitcoin is sitting at the $7,339 mark (as per CoinMarketCap), having mostly traded sideways for a month already.

The crypto analyst and trader Scott Melker says that since the Bitcoin price hit the $14,000 high and then began descending, each monthly candle on the chart has shown a strong sell-off (a large upper wick).

However, he continues, in November and December, there have been also large lower wicks, which means the community is actively acquiring Bitcoin while the price is still low enough.

BTC
Image via Twitter

Another trader, @BTC_JackSparrow, says he feels irrational bullish Bitcoin hopium.

However, he admits the charts are demonstrating some contradictory signals at the moment.

As the May 2020 and the Bitcoin halving are drawing closer, investors are beginning to accumulate Bitcoin and many have been doing it for a long time already, buying the dip. Various bold forecasts say that the BTC price may surge over its 2017 ATH and rise from $50,000 to $1 mln.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Billionaire Bitcoin Critic Mark Cuban Picks Up Support From Roger Ver

  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Roger Ver and Mark Cuban are on the same page when in comes to calling out Bitcoin's flaws

“Bitcoin Jesus” Roger Ver has just voiced his support for billionaire Mark Cuban who has been engaging in a passionate debate with the crypto community for the past few weeks.

Ver says that Bitcoin proponents should listen to the "real businessman" instead of arguing with him while opining that BTC needs to solve real problems. 

Keep it simple 

In his latest tweet, Cuban argued that Bitcoiners didn't have to come up with complex arguments to sway him to their side. Instead, they need to simplify it in order to make crypto more appealing to the mainstream.  

Two weeks ago, the billionaire entrepreneur claimed that he didn't oppose to Bitcoin as such. His issue with the top cryptocurrency is that it lacks consumers. Hence, he urged militant Bitcoin proponents to convince their neighbors about the advantages of the first decentralized cryptocurrency. 

A convenient narrative

Cuban's criticism plays right into the hands of Bitcoin's prodigal son Roger Ver. After becoming one of the earliest adopters of BTC and making a fortune with it, Ver became of its most fervent critics due to its scalability issues that prevent real-world adoption. 

Ver now promotes the big-block Bitcoin Cash fork that split from the chain in November 2017. As reported by U.Today, he predicted could see a 1,000-fold increase in value while tweeting that the BTC price is unlikely to pump after the upcoming halving

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

