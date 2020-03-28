Bitcoin Price (BTC) At Risk of Major Correction to $4,800 as 3 Key Indicators Light Up

Bitcoin price dropped by 10 percent, and low volume of futures, spot, and poor technical structure leaves it vulnerable for a bigger drop.

Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Put your crypto to work: 10 ETH 1.30 Interest per week

67.5 Interest per year

3.60 Interest rate Join Now! Sponsored by Celsius.Network

The Bitcoin price (BTC) has dropped from $6,800 to $6,100 by around 10 percent within less than a day. Following the drop, BTC is now showing three signs of a deeper pullback to much lower support levels.

The three indicators are: substantial decline in the volume of CME bitcoin futures, noticeable drop in spot exchange volume, and a clean breach of a strong support level at $6,400.

What’s next for bitcoin?

The overnight drop in the bitcoin price led to the rejection of two major resistance levels: $6,900 and $6,400.

Prior to the minor correction, prominent cryptocurrency technical analyst Cred said that the bitcoin price was retesting weekly resistance. Historically, when the bitcoin price tested a key resistance level with low volume and non-existent buying demand, it often reacted with large drop.

Cred said on March 27: “Retesting weekly resistance. Daily market structure is bullish but i) weekly close was bearish; and ii) no daily close above resistance ($6900) yet. My bias is bearish until at least >$6900 (daily) but if resistance breaks a teleport is more likely than a pullback.”

With the 10 percent drop, the bitcoin price cleanly rejected $6,900 and is on track to close its weekly candle with a rejection of two key levels.

The underwhelming price trend of bitcoin put together with a near 90 percent retracement in the volume of the CME bitcoin futures market could allow heightened selling pressure in the market to suppress the bitcoin price.

Source: Skew.com

According to data from Skew, the total daily volume of the CME bitcoin futures market plunged from $595 million in mid-March to $101 million, by well over 83 percent in March alone.

Spot exchanges show a similar trend, possibly due to the abrupt drop in the bitcoin price on March 12 to $3,600 that triggered fear of missing out (FOMO) amongst investors in the cryptocurrency market.

A lack of buy orders and volume at a time during which miners could sell more BTC to cover for expenses in the short-term could only intensify selling pressure in the market.

Big imbalance between buyers and sellers

As shared by a cryptocurrency trader, the order book of the bitcoin perpetual futures contract on BitMEX shows a massive imbalance between buyers and sellers, with sellers evidently in firm control over the market.

Source: Twitter.com, @SalsaTekila

For that reason, traders have said that the probability of bitcoin bursting through $6,900 to aim for the low-$7,000 region is substantially low.