Back
Get the latest news, Price Analysis and insights
Sign up for crypto-trading tips & hints:
All crypto news for
Sign up for crypto digest

Bitcoin Price and Trump: Mike Novogratz Makes Surprising 2020 Predictions

0
📰 News
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Wall Street bull Mike Novogratz shares his predictions about Bitcoin, the US presidential election, and the 2020 Summer Olympic Games

Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents

With 2019 coming to a close, people are dusting off their crystal balls, trying to predict the events that will shape the upcoming year. Wall Street legend Mike Novogratz is among those who took to Twitter to share his expectations for 2020, and some of them might definitely catch you by surprise. 

Must Read
Mike Novogratz Wins His Bitcoin Bet Against Nouriel Roubini - READ MORE

The big question 

While the rest of the world is concerned with the US presidential election and the 2020 Summer Olympics, there is one thing that bothers the crypto community most of all -- Bitcoin's price action during the next year. 

According to Novogratz, the Bitcoin price could finish the next year at $12,000, which would represent more than a 60 percent increase from where it is sitting right now. If that was the case, the orange coin could once again outperform the top US stocks that are getting overbought after a record-setting rally in late 2019.  

Of course, Novogratz's prediction cannot hold a candle to the forecast made by John McAfee who said that BTC would touch $1 mln by Dec. 31, 2020.       

Must Read
$1 Mln Bitcoin Price Prediction Made by Hedge Fund Manager James Altucher Has Four Days Left - READ MORE

Beyond Bitcoin

In the meantime, the bull from Wall Street also expects Donald Trump to lose by more than 10 mln votes in 2020 to whomever the Democratic nominee will be, which turned out to be his most unpopular opinion. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson is convinced that the incumbent US President is going to get reelected.    

Novogratz, who's also a former Princeton wrestler, thinks that the US wrestling team could get three gold medals at next year's Tokyo Olympics.    

Only the most important posts per day. Infographics, analytics, reviews & summaries. Follow us on Facebook!
#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Mike Novogratz

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website

Billionaire Bitcoin Critic Mark Cuban Picks Up Support From Roger Ver

0
📰 News
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Roger Ver and Mark Cuban are on the same page when in comes to calling out Bitcoin's flaws

Cover image via u.today
Contents

“Bitcoin Jesus” Roger Ver has just voiced his support for billionaire Mark Cuban who has been engaging in a passionate debate with the crypto community for the past few weeks.

Ver says that Bitcoin proponents should listen to the "real businessman" instead of arguing with him while opining that BTC needs to solve real problems. 

Must Read
Bitcoin Is Less Useful Than Gold, Says Billionaire Mark Cuban - READ MORE

Keep it simple 

In his latest tweet, Cuban argued that Bitcoiners didn't have to come up with complex arguments to sway him to their side. Instead, they need to simplify it in order to make crypto more appealing to the mainstream.  

Two weeks ago, the billionaire entrepreneur claimed that he didn't oppose to Bitcoin as such. His issue with the top cryptocurrency is that it lacks consumers. Hence, he urged militant Bitcoin proponents to convince their neighbors about the advantages of the first decentralized cryptocurrency. 

Must Read
Bitcoin Price Isn't Going to $20,000 or $100,000. Tether Isn't Going to Pump Anymore: Craig Wright - READ MORE

A convenient narrative

Cuban's criticism plays right into the hands of Bitcoin's prodigal son Roger Ver. After becoming one of the earliest adopters of BTC and making a fortune with it, Ver became of its most fervent critics due to its scalability issues that prevent real-world adoption. 

Ver now promotes the big-block Bitcoin Cash fork that split from the chain in November 2017. As reported by U.Today, he predicted could see a 1,000-fold increase in value while tweeting that the BTC price is unlikely to pump after the upcoming halving

Subscribe to the official U.Today Telegram channel. Get news first!
#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Bitcoin Cash News #Cryptocurrency Adoption #Roger Ver

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

david otero on Mon, 12/30/2019 - 01:20

david otero Mon, 12/30/2019 - 01:20
I have been able to retrieve all my lost funds of about $250,000,which I never believed I would get again from an unregulated broker who stocked my trading capital for over 3 months, and denied my access to my trading account. I’m so glad that I have gotten back all my money back without stress, All thanks to my cousin who introduced me to a certified binary option recovery expert. is your Broker manager asking you to make more deposit before you can place a withdrawal, have you lost money from any investment online? , or do you have funds that you want to withdraw online? are you confused and you don’t know how to go about? Contact
 [email protected]
WHATSAPP:+14079061584
TEXT: +14079061584
i hope this helps someone
 <<<<<<< HEAD ======= >>>>>>> c434eed8747bd71670b89d35c3368a1221aa4f13
I have been able to retrieve all my lost funds of about $250,000,which I never believed I would get again from an unregulated broker who stocked my trading capital for over 3 months, and denied my access to my trading account. I’m so glad that I have gotten back all my money back without stress, All thanks to my cousin who introduced me to a certified binary option recovery expert. is your Broker manager asking you to make more deposit before you can place a withdrawal, have you lost money from any investment online? , or do you have funds that you want to withdraw online? are you confused and you don’t know how to go about? Contact
 [email protected]
WHATSAPP:+14079061584
TEXT: +14079061584
i hope this helps someone
Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website