Bitcoin Price and Trump: Mike Novogratz Makes Surprising 2020 Predictions

Wall Street bull Mike Novogratz shares his predictions about Bitcoin, the US presidential election, and the 2020 Summer Olympic Games

With 2019 coming to a close, people are dusting off their crystal balls, trying to predict the events that will shape the upcoming year. Wall Street legend Mike Novogratz is among those who took to Twitter to share his expectations for 2020, and some of them might definitely catch you by surprise.

2020 prediction #1. @realDonaldTrump loses by more than 10mm votes. #2 $btc finishes over 12k. #3. @USAWrestling wins 3 golds in Tokyo (MF). #4 @tomhanks wins the Oscar for Mr Rodgers. #5 @reform and it’s partners help shrink the ‘supervised’ population from 4.5mm to 4mm or < — Michael Novogratz (@novogratz) December 28, 2019

Must Read Mike Novogratz Wins His Bitcoin Bet Against Nouriel Roubini - READ MORE

The big question

While the rest of the world is concerned with the US presidential election and the 2020 Summer Olympics, there is one thing that bothers the crypto community most of all -- Bitcoin's price action during the next year.

According to Novogratz, the Bitcoin price could finish the next year at $12,000, which would represent more than a 60 percent increase from where it is sitting right now. If that was the case, the orange coin could once again outperform the top US stocks that are getting overbought after a record-setting rally in late 2019.

Of course, Novogratz's prediction cannot hold a candle to the forecast made by John McAfee who said that BTC would touch $1 mln by Dec. 31, 2020.

Must Read $1 Mln Bitcoin Price Prediction Made by Hedge Fund Manager James Altucher Has Four Days Left - READ MORE

Beyond Bitcoin

In the meantime, the bull from Wall Street also expects Donald Trump to lose by more than 10 mln votes in 2020 to whomever the Democratic nominee will be, which turned out to be his most unpopular opinion. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson is convinced that the incumbent US President is going to get reelected.

Sorry Nov, trump is going to win. Better luck in 2021 with your predictions — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) December 28, 2019

Novogratz, who's also a former Princeton wrestler, thinks that the US wrestling team could get three gold medals at next year's Tokyo Olympics.