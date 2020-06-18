Tweet-based article

Bitcoin Phishing Scam Victim Returns Bitcoin Donations to Crypto Fans and Ditches Twitter

News
Thu, 06/18/2020 - 12:49
Yuri Molchan
A fraud victim who had his BTC taken from a hardware storage device and asked the scammers to send him some back, has left Crypto Twitter, according to Adam Back
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

The victim of a hardware wallet scam, Canadian entrepreneur and podcast host Eric Savics, has returned all the BTC donations he received from the Twitterati sympathizing with him and left Crypto Twitter. He has revealed his reasons to Blockstream CEO Adam Back.

Eric Savics falls for a BTC hardware wallet phishing scam

Over the weekend, U.Today reported that Crypto Twitter eagerly responded to the troubles of Canadian entrepreneur Eric Savics, who was well known in the community.

On Saturday, he took to Twitter to share that he had become a victim of a Bitcoin phishing scam when he tried to install a Google Chrome widget and connect his hardware wallet to it for extra security.

The app proved to be a fake and the scammers got ahold of 13 BTC belonging to Savics – the amount of crypto he had saved up over the past seven years.

Eric Savics addressed the individuals who got ahold of his crypto and asked them to send some of it back. The entrepreneur shared that he was about to buy his first apartment and felt terrible starting to build his BTC position from zero again.

Many on Twitter sent BTC donations to the wallet address Savics posted for the scammers to make a partial BTC return. They never sent anything back. However, the community did.

The head of Binance, CZ, promised to blacklist the scammers' address that Savics shared on Twitter.

Related
CZ Binance Promises to Help as Bitcoin Scam Victim, Entrepreneur, Tweets Loss of BTC Gained Over 7 Years

Savics left Twitter after returning the donations: Adam Back

Today, some Twitter users noticed that Eric Savic’s account had been closed. Blockstream CEO, Adam Back, stated that Savics shared with him his reason for ditching Twitter.

Adam Back also said that Savics had returned all of the crypto he received as donations, including the Bitcoin sent by Back.

Image via Twitter

 

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
3 minutes ago

Ripple CEO Says Sending Payment 'Should Be as Easy as Email' as His Company Announces PayID
Alex Dovbnya
News
1 hour ago

China Publishes Its New Blockchain Ranking with Bitcoin in 12th Place. What Coins Are in Top 5?
Alex Dovbnya
News
2 hours ago

Bitcoin Price Must Break $9,600 to Grind Towards New Highs: Prominent Analyst
Yuri Molchan
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies