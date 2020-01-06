BTC
Bitcoin Options Market Shows Halving Is Not Priced In: Skew

0
📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Money-chasing Bitcoin traders could get their halving pump sooner than they expect, according to a study conducted by research boutique Skew

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

London-based crypto research company Skew has attempted to answer the big question about the forthcoming Bitcoin halving. According to the company's research, not all values of future volatility has been priced in, contrary to what numerous critics say. 

Bitcoin Options
image by @skewdotcom 

Must Read
Bitcoin Halving Could Produce Big Bear Market: Bloomberg - READ MORE

How options traders predict the future 

In a series of tweets, Skew explained how to determine whether a certain event is priced in or not by taking a look at the asset's implied volatility, which resembles a "kinked" curve.

Implied volatility (IV) is a term inherent to options that reflects the market's expectations about a certain asset. In layman's terms, it shows how turbulent the market will be in the future. IV is also a handy tool for calculating specific price targets for traders but, of course, these predictions will not necessarily turn out to be correct.

Options traders can simultaneously go short and long on Bitcoin at the same strike price with different expiry dates, which is known as the calendar spread strategy. In such a way, traders can turn a profit from time decay (the tendency of options prices to decline with time). 

Must Read
Peter Schiff on Bitcoin Halving: Half of Nothing Is Still Nothing - READ MORE

An early halving rally? 

Skew points to the fact that there is no kink in the implied volatility during Q2, which means that the Bitcoin options market doesn't anticipate any significant moves after the halving event. However, traders do expect some volatile moves in March, right on the verge of the halvening.

Hence, there is a chance that it could be another "buy the rumor, sell the news" that will resemble Litecoin's impressive price rally in Q2 2019 that completely evaporated after the actual halvening.   

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Gold Price Inches Closer to $1,600 After Reaching Its Highest Level Since 2013

0
📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Gold and Bitcoin remain on a tear as geopolitical tensions continue to worsen

Cover image via 123rf.com

The price of gold has recently surged to its highest level in nearly seven years due to the growing demand for safe-haven assets amidst geopolitical headwinds. 

One ounce of the precious metal is currently trading at $1,573 after reaching an intraday high of $1,590. This was a typical reaction of safe-haven assets. It is worth noting that gold is up by almost eight percent since November 2019, and touching $1,600 seems like a sealed deal at this point. 

Gold Price
image by @graddhybpc

Must Read
Bitcoin Price Reaches $29,000 in Iran as Mike Novogratz Calls BTC 'Digital Gold' - READ MORE

As reported by U.Today, gold and Bitcoin started to rally after Iran's Gen. Qasem Soleimani was assassinated by a US strike that was authorized by President Donald Trump himself. This instantly exacerbated US-Iran tensions that continued to intensify with Iranian officials promising "severe retaliation."   

“We found that spikes in geopolitical tensions lead to higher gold prices when they are severe enough to cause currency debasement,” said Jeff Currie, head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs.

Gold bug Peter Schiff recently took to Twitter to reassure investors that the current rally is more than "safe-haven buying." 

Must Read
Bitcoin Alchemy: BTC Turns 100 Grams of Gold into Eight Tons - READ MORE

Meanwhile, the S&P 500, which is considered to be a risk-on asset, fails to budge after an impressive streak of gains. The widely tracked stock market index has dropped to 3,231. Schiff believes that US equities are driven by "reckless" Federal Reserve policies. 

