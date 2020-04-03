Bitcoin Mining Giant Hut 8 Records Increasing Profits. Will It Survive BTC Halving?

Toronto-based mining company Hut 8 reports impressive revenue numbers, but the success of its future in the post-halving reality is murky

CSE-listed cryptocurrency mining company Hut 8 has just revealed its 2019 results, top-lined by yearly revenues of nearly $82 mln.

This figure represents a 66 percent increase compared to 2018, the year the crypto industry endured a severe bear market.

'A milestone year'

According to the press release, the company's impressive revenue growth can be attributed to the acquisition of 12 new BlockBoxes. These are Bitfury's proprietary container-sized data centers that can be easily relocated. The two companies formed a strategic partnership back in 2017.

Hut 8 recorded a 49 percent increase in mining profits (from $36.5 mln to $24.5), but its profit margin declined from 50 percent to 45 percent.

"2019 was a milestone year for Hut 8 as we achieved bottom line profitability which allowed for growth in operating capacity and paying down debt," said Jimmy Vaiopoulos,

2020 brings uncertainty

After a quite successful year, the Canadian mining giant had a tumultuous start in 2020 with leadership reshuffle. The company's CEO Andrew Kiguel left his post in late January.

This coincided with Hut 8 announcing an amended Bitfury deal that allowed it to significantly cut down operating costs.

The company's revenue will take a 50 percent hit if the Bitcoin (BTC) price remains flat after the upcoming halving. The press release states that it's 'difficult to asses' the impact of the much-anticipated event on Hut 8.

US-based mining firm Digital Farms was recently forced to shut down its business after the March 12 BTC price crash.