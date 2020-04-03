U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Bitcoin Mining Giant Hut 8 Records Increasing Profits. Will It Survive BTC Halving?

News
Fri, 04/03/2020 - 17:00
Alex Dovbnya
Toronto-based mining company Hut 8 reports impressive revenue numbers, but the success of its future in the post-halving reality is murky
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents
Put your crypto to work
10
BTC
  • $68.96

    Interest per week

  • $3585.7

    Interest per year

  • 4.15%

    Interest rate

Join Now!

CSE-listed cryptocurrency mining company Hut 8 has just revealed its 2019 results, top-lined by yearly revenues of nearly $82 mln. 

This figure represents a 66 percent increase compared to 2018, the year the crypto industry endured a severe bear market. 

Related
Bitcoin Mining Breaks Even at $8,000, Why Rising Hash Rate is a Positive Indicator of Price

'A milestone year'

According to the press release, the company's impressive revenue growth can be attributed to the acquisition of 12 new BlockBoxes. These are Bitfury's proprietary container-sized data centers that can be easily relocated. The two companies formed a strategic partnership back in 2017.   

Hut 8 recorded a 49 percent increase in mining profits (from $36.5 mln to $24.5), but its profit margin declined from 50 percent to 45 percent.       

"2019 was a milestone year for Hut 8 as we achieved bottom line profitability which allowed for growth in operating capacity and paying down debt," said Jimmy Vaiopoulos,    

Related
Annual Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Revenue to Drop to $3.1 Bln After Halving: Report

2020 brings uncertainty  

After a quite successful year, the Canadian mining giant had a tumultuous start in 2020 with leadership reshuffle. The company's CEO Andrew Kiguel left his post in late January.

This coincided with Hut 8 announcing an amended Bitfury deal that allowed it to significantly cut down operating costs. 

The company's revenue will take a 50 percent hit if the Bitcoin (BTC) price remains flat after the upcoming halving. The press release states that it's 'difficult to asses' the impact of the much-anticipated event on Hut 8. 

US-based mining firm Digital Farms was recently forced to shut down its business after the March 12 BTC price crash

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Cloud miningPromoted

IQ Mining
30% OFF till 30th Apr
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Bitcoin's Safe-Haven Status Is Not Dead as Correlation to Gold Reaches New Highs: Report
Crypto Can Save User Data Amid Plans for Massive Surveillance During COVID-19 Spread
Crypto Volume Continues to Grow in 2020. Is New Bitcoin (BTC) Bull Market Just Starting?