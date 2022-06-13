Bitcoin Maxis Looking for New Options: Veterans Cardano (ADA), Fantom (FTM), Binance Token (BNB) or Novel Pre-Sale Coin GNOX?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bitcoin maximalists, colloquially known as Bitcoin maxis, are a group of people within the crypto space who believe solely in Bitcoin. To these people, every other coin is inferior and superfluous; Bitcoin is the only digital asset required for the future. This group is an eclectic mix of tech enthusiasts, libertarians, and investors who have been rekt investing in altcoins.



Bitcoin maximalism used to be a far more tenable position than it is today. Before the invention of Ethereum, other projects were simply copies of Bitcoin adding no utility. But in the modern age of crypto, there are so many brilliant projects with astounding vision, and this article features four projects vying for their attention.

Cardano (ADA)

The brainchild of Charles Hoskinson, released in 2017, Cardano is a network that has developed slowly and logically under the guidance of mathematical principles. It promises sustainability and scalability, it utilizes a Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism to ensure both of these aims. Currently, there is more than 24 billion ADA staked to secure the network. Cardano has more than 3 million unique wallet addresses, and since implementing smart contract capability with the Alonzo update, the network has expanded its unique ecosystem.

Fantom (FTM)

Launched in 2018, Fantom represents the new generation of layer one protocols called the ‘Ethereum killers.’ Instead of using a blockchain, the Opera network employs a DAG (directed acyclic graph), meaning nodes can converse and do not have to wait for the block before to validate the transaction. Each node can begin validating independently through this consensus, leading to a lightning-fast network. Fantom has become a favorite of developers and investors fond of DeFi.

Gnox Token (GNOX)

Gnox is a project slated to launch at the end of Q2 on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Gnox aims to push the barriers of DeFi investment, taking this complicated technical process, and slimming it down into a single investment vehicle. GNOX token holders through holding GNOX become DeFi investors. The protocol features a treasury funded by tokenomics of buy and sell taxes; this treasury is used for investors’ benefit within DeFi protocols. The generated yields are then divided up amongst GNOX holders in stablecoin.

Binance Coin (BNB)

BNB, the native token of the immensely popular Binance Smart Chain, was launched via ICO (Initial Coin Offering) in 2017. This coin has climbed the ranks and sits comfortably inside the top ten cryptos by market capitalization. Its success is driven by the enormous success of the world’s largest centralized exchange (CEX), Binance. With the growth of Binance as a platform, the continued success of BNB seems inevitable, and many regard it as a ‘blue chip’ crypto project.



