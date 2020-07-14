Tweet-based article

Bitcoin Hater Peter Schiff Now Slams Tesla, Saying Investors Should Buy Silver Instead

Vocal Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff bashes Tesla, calling it "mania" and reckoning that buying good old silver would be much better for investors

Euro Pacific Capital chief, Peter Schiff, has bashed Tesla after its share price hit a new ATH—despite the Model Y's price decline—and he assumes that silver will be a more stable investment than the current "Tesla mania."

Elon Musk now richer than Warren Buffett

It seems that Bitcoin is not the only asset Peter Schiff doesn’t trust. His criticism has now expanded to Tesla and its share price, which has hit an all-time high.

According to Schiff’s tweet, the price surge occurred after the company was forced to bring down the price of its latest Model Y, from $52,990 to $49,000, due to plummeting sales.

Still, Tesla's share price went up, pushing Elon Musk’s net worth to $70.5 bln—about one billion more than Warren Buffett's net worth.

Schiff pitches silver instead of gold

Bitcoin hater Peter Schiff seems to believe that buying Tesla stocks is "mania" and should not be trusted; he recommends buying silver instead. Curiously, he did not mention his beloved asset—gold—this time, which he usually wields to oppose Bitcoin.

In response, prominent analyst Michael van de Poppe tweeted at Schiff from Amsterdam that, within just a few months, Tesla has done better than Schiff’s portfolio has over the past forty years. This presumably includes both gold and silver.

Peter Schiff is not the only influencer from the traditional financial system who doubts that the sudden price surge of Tesla shares has a solid foundation under it.

Another Bitcoin critic, Joe Weisenthal from Bloomberg TV, has joined Schiff.

Can Schiff’s tweets stop gold from rallying?

A Twitter user has asked Peter Schiff to stop tweeting about gold until it breaks above $2,000. The user stated that once the Euro Pacific Capital CEO starts tweeting, the rally stops before even having a proper chance to get going.

Peter Schiff replied, writing that he would love for his tweets to slow down the XAU rally so that his customers can buy more gold at better prices.

