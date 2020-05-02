Tweet-based article

Bitcoin Community Led to Believe Tesla CEO Wants to Buy BTC, Here’s Why

After Friday’s Musk’s tweet about Tesla stocks that has already made headlines, Elon adds a few more about BTC, leading investors to believe that he is now a Bitcoin fan

Cover image via www.facebook.com

On Friday, May 1, the Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted a joke which later on cost Tesla stocks minus ten percent in value – the market responded immediately, as if offering a response to Musk’s complaint about Tesla stocks price being too high.

The Bitcoin Twitter account responded, saying that the BTC price was too low and then another big crypto discussion took off which usually happens when Elon Musk tweets something about Bitcoin or other crypto (Ethereum, Doge). Musk’s previous tweet on that revealed that Bitcoin was not his safe word.

Now, the prominent entrepreneur and Tesla CEO Elon Musk publishes more provocative posts about Bitcoin. The response to them shows that the community is accepting these jokes and, who knows, perhaps Elon Musk will indeed be willing to soon buy some more than the 0.025 BTC he holds.

Some anime Bitcoin from Musk

After the tweet about Tesla stocks’ price being too high, Musk posted another tweet with a Bitcoin anime girl (apparently referring to a similar one he posted two years ago). This seems to have made the community believe that Elon is opening wider towards crypto assets and Bitcoin in particular.

The US Congressional pro-crypto candidate David Gokhshtein and the famous Twitter user ‘Hodlonaut’ responded to that:

Musk is selling his house – will he buy BTC or...?

In a tweet that followed, the Tesla CEO stated that he is about to sell nearly all of his physical possessions, including his house.

Two major figures from the crypto industry responded to that. The Tron CEO Justin Sun recommended buying Bitcoin with the money after the sale (as Binance CZ did when he was younger).

The prominent gold bug and Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff recommended holding on to gold in light of the current non-stop quantitative easing initiated by the Fed and the US Treasury.

Earlier Musk revealed that he does have 0.025 BTC sent to him by a friend. Unlike Peter Schiff, he has not lost his private keys to the BTC wallet.

Musk is going to be a father again

The real explanation of the semi-joke tweet by Musk about selling his house could be that he and his girl-friend (the Canadian singer Grimes) are expecting a baby in May and a way of sharing this news with the Twitter community.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!