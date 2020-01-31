Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Mocked by Investor: 'The Coffee is Really Cold'

Despite the loud mantras of Roger Ver, real-world mass adoption of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) isn’t advancing as fast as he wants. A popular blockchain analyst has shown proof.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is always promoted by its advocates as the currency for instant transactions, thus, making it the most suitable digital tool for everyday use. Seasoned trader and investor WhalePanda has challenged this statement.

Cold coffee

WhalePanda published the statistics from the Bitcoin Cash (BCH) explorer. It shows that only a few transactions were mined in a five-hour interval. Thus, he supposes, the blockchain operates very slowly.

Due to this fact, WhalePanda mocked the textbook example of real-world adoption of blockchain, ‘the coffee transactions’. According to him, if you pay for your coffee with Bitcoin Cash (BCH), it may already be cold by the time your barista receives your payment.

Why so slowly?

The heated debate arose in comments to the tweet by WhalePanda. The supporters of the currency claim that the correlation between the data from WhalePanda and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) mass adoption isn’t direct.