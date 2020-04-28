Bitcoin Bull Tim Draper Predicts When Economy Will Recover from COVID-19 Crisis

Venture capitalist Tim Draper says that the most dramatic form of an economic recovery could take three years

During a fireside chat with NJ Tech Council, billionaire investor Tim Draper predicted that it would take up to three years for the U.S. economy to recover after a major blow delivered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The esteemed venture capitalist says that a much-coveted V-shape recovery is “not impossible,” but “a long L” seems to be far more likely:

“If we get a long L, as an investor, I’m saying we need three years, and I wanna make sure that I can support the companies I’m backing now for three years.”

A historic policy mistake

Draper has doubled down on his anti-lockdown stance he voiced on CNBC on Apr. 27. In fact, he now goes as far as saying that shutting down entire countries might have been one of the worst policy mistakes in the history of the world because people are not able to develop herd immunity.

The billionaire warns that grinding economic activities to a halt is likely to have a long-term adverse effect.



The U.S. unemployment rate has reached a whopping 23 percent, but most analysts predict that it will come down quickly as soon as the economy reopens.





The thriving virtual world

Draper claims that a lot of his companies were able to weather the coronavirus storm because they listened to his advice not to spend any money for the past six months or a year.



Notably, he also mentioned that those businesses tied to Bitcoin, virtual reality (VR), and biochemical engineering were “thriving” despite the enormous economic slowdown.