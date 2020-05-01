Tweet-based article

Bitcoin Bull Tim Draper, Elon Musk: Let People Get Back to Work, Enough of Lockdown

Billionaire Tim Draper supports Elon Musk in his call to allow people to get back to work before the US economy collapses along with millions of lives

Earlier this week, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, took to his Twitter account to urge the authorities to allow people to get back to work from the COVID-19 quarantine.

His tweet was brief and direct:

Now, prominent Bitcoin permabull, investor and billionaire Tim Draper has stood next to him to second his suggestion.

Tim Draper, Elon Musk: let people get back to work

On April 29, Elon Musk shared an article from a local Texas news outlet which said that this Friday, small and medium businesses were going to reopen. However, they would have to follow several rules created by a special task force set up by the government.

Among those that will be allowed to reopen as of Friday, May 1, are restaurants, retail stores, cinemas and shopping malls. Later on, as of May 18, barbershops, bars, gyms and the like will also be able to get back to work, the article says. Elon Musk praised the Texas authorities for their attitude and shared his opinion on his Twitter page.

It is not only about getting back to work, a CNBC reporter Phil LeBeau says, citing Musk, it is about freedom:

US angel investor, entrepreneur and podcaster Jason Calacanis has also shown his support for Elon Musk, stating that people must be able to choose whether to stay at home or not and not forced into a lockdown.

Tim Draper is among the large figures from the financial world who are of the same opinion as the Tesla CEO.

Does Musk want people to be released in order to get his $55 bln pay package?

As reported by Forbes, recently, Elon Musk may have quite a different reason for urging American small businesses to reopen. As per the decision of the Tesla board, Musk was due to receive a jaw-dropping payout of $55 bln should Tesla meet one of twelve goals planned by the board – they are to do with financial performance in 2020.

Prior to the lockdown, in February, Tesla’s share price was surging and Musk was just about to get his prize. However, the lockdown provoked by the COVID-19 outbreak made the US stock market reverse and sent it into a deep fall, the Forbes article says.

