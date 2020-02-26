Bitcoin (BTС) Price Higher Than Gold This Year – That Means Nothing: Peter Schiff

Original article based on tweet

While disputing with Anthony Pompliano, crypto critic Peter Schiff insists Bitcoin is not a safe haven asset and tries to convince ‘Pomp’ to change his BTC take

Prominent BTC critic and Euro Pacific Capital CEO Peter Schiff has commented in an interview with Anthony Pompliano. Schiff insisted the latter (a partner at Morgan Creek Digital) admitted that BTC is not a safe haven asset but merely a non-correlated one.

In addition, he believes that Bitcoin quotes rising higher than gold this year means absolutely nothing.

‘Bitcoin is a non-correlated asset’

In his recent interview with CNN, Morgan Creek Digital’s Anthony Pompliano, aka Pomp on Twitter, stated that Bitcoin does not correlate with any other asset. He also said that people often confuse a safe haven asset and an asset whose rate does not depend on any other assets on the market.

Peter Schiff cited that phrase in one of his recent tweets, saying that Pomp no longer calls BTC a safe haven asset. This allowed him to get on his hobby horse again, saying that Bitcoin is worth nothing as an investment tool. Schiff tweets:

“On CNN @APompliano admitted that #Bitcoin isn't a safe haven asset, but a non-correlated asset, meaning regardless of what other assets do, Bitcoin is as likely to go down as up. So the value of Bitcoin is that no one has any idea what its price will do. What's that worth?”

‘BTC price goes higher than gold – that’s nothing’

While continuing his thought, Schiff stated that even though the Bitcoin price has so far exceeded the gold quotes this year, that does not prove that BTC is any better than gold.

“The fact that Bitcoin is up more than gold this year means nothing.”

He asks Pomp if he would change his take on BTC if, in 2020, the flagship crypto went negative while the gold price remained where it was. Schiff insisted, “this year's gains are irrelevant to Bitcoin's safe haven status.”

The fact that Bitcoin is up more than gold this year means nothing. If Bitcoin goes negative on the year while the gold price is still positive will you change your position on Bitcoin? If not then this year's gains are irrelevent to Bitcoin's safe haven status. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) February 26, 2020

Bitcoin is 30% up this year

As per Pompliano, so far this year, Bitcoin has grown 30 percent, having shown a 150-percent rise over the past twelve months.

Seeing the price growth of BTC in 2019 and this year so far, more people are becoming bullish on it and do not seem to be ruling out the price peak once promised by John McAfee - $1 mln.

Previously, U.Today wrote that Shark Tank host Robert Herjavec believes that BTC hitting $1 mln in the long term does not sound crazy.