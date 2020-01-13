BTC
-0.92%
8106.49
ETH
-2.14%
143.42
LTC
-3.77%
49.55
EOS
-2.99%
3.115
XRP
-1.77%
0.2114
ADA
-2.4%
0.03697
NEO
-3.4%
9.901
TRX
-2.52%
0.01467
Back
Get the latest news, Price Analysis and insights
Sign up for crypto-trading tips & hints:
All crypto news for
Sign up for crypto digest
Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Weekly Price Prediction: Will Bulls Have Enough Power to Touch $8,500?

📈 Price Predictions
  • Denys Serhiichuk
    📈 Price Predictions

    Is the new week gonna be a decisive one in terms of the long-term perspective on Bitcoin?

Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bitcoin ended the previous week with an almost 10% growth rate. However, some altcoins showed even better price dynamics. The top gainer is Bitcoin SV whose rate has jumped by 40% over the last week.

Top 10 coins by Coinstats
Top 10 coins by Coinstats

The rise of altcoins has influenced the dominance rate of the leading crypto. Over the previous week, the market share of Bitcoin has been slightly going down and now makes up 67.9%. 

BTC Dominance rate
BTC Dominance rate

The relevant information about Bitcoin.

  • Name: Bitcoin

  • Ticker: BTC

  • Market Cap: $148 229 848 980

  • Price: $8 163,79

  • Volume (24h): $23 837 066 530

  • Change (7d): 9.12%

The data is relevant at the press time.

BTC/USD: Any Chances for Bulls to Finally Seize the Short-Term Initiative?

Bitcoin has been trading sideways since January 7 and neither bulls nor buyers control the situation on the market. However, one can notice the trading volume decline during the last days against the relative price growth.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index is forming a bearish divergence, suggesting the nearest price decrease. In this case, the bottom of the channel is the support level of $7,850. Thus, the Visible Range indicator shows the low trading volume in that area which means that there are high chances that Bitcoin will attain that point. 

Must Read
TOP 3 Price Predictions: BTC, ETH, XRP — Levels to Watch Against a Possible Market Revival - READ MORE

Overall, the leading crypto is about to locate in a yellow range in the first days of the new week as it is outlined on the chart.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the other hand, the downward correction is accompanied by low trading volumes and may be short-lived. If the price manages to gain a foothold above the $8,000 level, a local maximum retest around $8,400 might happen soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $8,099 at press time.

Join our Telegram channel to get news even faster!
#Bitcoin Price Prediction

About the author

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and make predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website

Bitcoin (BTC) Options Finally Launched by CME. Will Crypto Market Be Affected by New Product?

📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    CME Group dives into the regulated Bitcoin options market, posting a serious threat to Bakkt

Cover image via u.today
Contents

CME Group, a Chicago-based futures exchange, has announced that its Bitcoin options are now trading live. It states that the much-awaited launch of the new product was trading by "customer demand." The newly launched contracts can be traded on CME Globex and CME Clearport. 

Must Read
Gemini Announces the Addition of Its Market Data to CME's Bitcoin and Ethereum Indices - READ MORE

Regulated Bitcoin options 

Option, as the name suggests, is a contract that allows traders to buy or sell the underlying asset at a certain strike date. As U.Today reported, ICE subsidiary Bakkt launched options on futures contracts on Dec. 9, becoming the first company to get approval from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Now, Bakkt will have to compete with its major rival in this department. The rollout of CME's BTC options contracts was highly anticipated by JPMorgan

Even though CME Group and Bakkt are the two major forces on the regulated crypto derivatives market, the options trading is currently dominated by Deribit. Crypto analytics boutique Skew determined that the derivatives exchange, which recently decided to move to Panama due to regulatory pressure, is responsible for 80 percent of all BTC options volume.  

Must Read
This Bitcoin Halvening Could Be Drastically Different, According to Bloomberg Analyst - READ MORE

A double-edged sword 

The potential impact of the CME options on the crypto market remains uncertain. While they could potentially revive the waning interest of institutional investors in Bitcoin, it could negatively affect the spot price of the leading cryptocurrency. The CFTC allegedly rushed to approve CME's Bitcoin futures to put an end to the great Bitcoin rally in December 2017. The BTC price plunged shortly after their launch that took place on Dec. 17, 2017. 

Meltem Demirors of CoinShares also opined that the popularization of futures could diminish the impact of the upcoming Bitcoin halving because speculators choose to trade derivatives instead of the actual asset. 

Subscribe to U.Today on Facebook, and get involved in all top daily cryptocurrency news, stories and price predictions!
#Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Derivatives #Cryptocurrency Market

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website