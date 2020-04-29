Bitcoin (BTC) Trumps Stocks in 2020, but Bulls Should Not Get Too Excited

Bitcoin has greatly outperformed U.S. equities in 2020, but it is still dancing to their tune

Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Bitcoin’s breaking above the psychologically important level of $8,000 has instilled confidence in the bulls.

That said, they shouldn’t feel too cocksure about their recent string of victories. According to Bloomberg’s chief crypto skeptic Joe Weisenthal, the flagship cryptocurrency continues to act as a high-beta proxy for U.S. stock futures.

A V-shaped recovery

Bitcoin is poised for its seventh green week after the March 12 collapse. It has managed to pull off a stunning V-shaped recovery, with only 12 days before the halving.

The BTC price is currently sitting at $8,367, up by more than eight percent over the past 24 hours. Those investors who bought the historic dip in March are now up about 130 percent.



Anthony Pompliano of Morgan Creek Digital was quick to tweet that BTC is already up by more than 11 percent year-over-year. Meanwhile, the S&P and the Dow are both down 23 percent and 16 percent respectively after a severe sell-off in March.

No decoupling

The problem with Bitcoin is it hasn’t diverged from the stock market just yet.

As reported by U.Today, its correlation with U.S. equities reached a new high at the end of March, and, as of now, it continues to trade in lockstep with them. This means that Bitcoin will very likely see a sell-off if things go south for stocks.



The S&P 500 is currently up almost two percent on the Gilead treatment news and the fact that numerous countries are easing coronavirus restrictions. It remains to be seen whether this recovery will have legs during the worst recession since the Great Depression.



Venture capitalist Tim Draper recently outlined an L-shaped scenario of the economic recovery that could take up to three years.