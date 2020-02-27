Back

Bitcoin (BTC) Trader Who Got 2020 Right Expects 'Wild Price Action' Due to Halving

Thu, 02/27/2020 - 07:08
    Alex Dovbnya

    Don Alt, the cryptocurrency trader who accurately predicted Bitcoin's price action in 2020, expects a major upward move after the halving

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com
Contents

Cryptocurrency trader DonAlt has just injected a dose of hopium into the battered crypto community by tweeting that Bitcoin (BTC) might soon experience another macro move. Before this happens, he expects some 'wild price action' before the halving that is going to take place in May. 

BTC Price Macro
image by @CryptoDonAlt

Enough is enough  

DonAlt appeared in the limelight after guessing Bitcoin's price action in 2020. In early January, he correctly called Bitcoin's 44 percent price rally and spotted its top on Feb. 12 when BTC was sitting above $10,300 and every bull felt euphoric.   

On Feb. 26, BTC took a hammering, plunging all the way down to $8,502 after two weeks of bearish price action. 

To comfort the bulls, DonAlt recently tweeted that they had been 'bullied enough' and flipped his profile picture to a neutral position.   

BTC
image by @CryptoDonAlt

No middle ground 

DonAlt also noted that BTC was 'uber bullish' since its very inception and its bearish moves are only temporary. When asked directly what king of a macro move he expects Bitcoin to make after halving, DonAlt replied that an upward one is 'much more likely.'

As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin bull Tom Lee doesn't rule out that the leading cryptocurrency could hit up to $500,000 during the next bull run. 

However, there are also traders who are certain that BTC could collapse to $2,000.  

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

