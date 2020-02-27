Bitcoin (BTC) Trader Who Got 2020 Right Expects 'Wild Price Action' Due to Halving

Don Alt, the cryptocurrency trader who accurately predicted Bitcoin's price action in 2020, expects a major upward move after the halving

Cryptocurrency trader DonAlt has just injected a dose of hopium into the battered crypto community by tweeting that Bitcoin (BTC) might soon experience another macro move. Before this happens, he expects some 'wild price action' before the halving that is going to take place in May.

My macro thesis has been that BTC is digesting the '15-'17 bull run by ranging for a while now.

I can't imagine that ranging to go on for much longer.



I'm expecting some wild price action going into the halving.

Once that's out of the way we'll finally get the next macro move. pic.twitter.com/Ti15X2P2yx — DonAlt (@CryptoDonAlt) February 26, 2020

image by @CryptoDonAlt

Must Read Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reaching $1,000,000 'Doesn't Sound Crazy' to Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec - READ MORE

Enough is enough

DonAlt appeared in the limelight after guessing Bitcoin's price action in 2020. In early January, he correctly called Bitcoin's 44 percent price rally and spotted its top on Feb. 12 when BTC was sitting above $10,300 and every bull felt euphoric.

On Feb. 26, BTC took a hammering, plunging all the way down to $8,502 after two weeks of bearish price action.

To comfort the bulls, DonAlt recently tweeted that they had been 'bullied enough' and flipped his profile picture to a neutral position.

$BTC update:



Happy with what I got, trade mostly closed. Been getting filled out.

Still fully hedged spot and not planning to change that before I get a bullish setup but I feel like the bulls have been bullied enough.



Anything beyond this point isn't on me. pic.twitter.com/5kOZ5KrMQ4 — DonAlt (@CryptoDonAlt) February 27, 2020

image by @CryptoDonAlt

No middle ground

DonAlt also noted that BTC was 'uber bullish' since its very inception and its bearish moves are only temporary. When asked directly what king of a macro move he expects Bitcoin to make after halving, DonAlt replied that an upward one is 'much more likely.'

Given past performance up is much more likely. — DonAlt (@CryptoDonAlt) February 26, 2020

As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin bull Tom Lee doesn't rule out that the leading cryptocurrency could hit up to $500,000 during the next bull run.

However, there are also traders who are certain that BTC could collapse to $2,000.