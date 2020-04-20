Bitcoin (BTC), Silver (XAG) Best Affordable Investments Now: ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ Author

Tweet-based article

Prominent investor Robert Kiyosaki is again raging against the Fed Reserve and the ‘corrupt’ USD, revealing the only hedge tools against it, including Bitcoin

The outstanding investor and writer of books about financial literacy and early profitable retirement, Robert Kiyosaki, has again shot arrows at the current QE measurements made by the Fed Reserve and Treasury.

He calls Bitcoin one of the three hedge tools that can protect against the ‘corrupt USD’ and its issuers.

Bitcoin, silver, gold are the key tools

Robert Kiyosaki is again touching the sore topic of the Fed Reserve printing USD non-stop. Calling the Fed and the US Treasury now totally corrupt, the ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ author says that the protection against these US regulators is gold (XAU) and Bitcoin (BTC).

He mentions silver as another major tool, calling it the best insurance against the dying US dollar. Kiyosaki tweets that not only is silver affordable to everyone but its value for the industry is going to increase in the future after the crisis is over.

“SILVER best insurance against death of $. Love gold& Bitcoin as protection against now totally corrupt FED&TREASURY. Silver affordable to everyone. Silver industrial metal&will increase in price as economy recovers & demand increases for e-cars, tech, & medicine. $ CORRUPT”

Earlier, Kiyosaki compared Bitcoin to silver, reminding that BTC can be bought in fractions by anyone, just like anybody can afford to buy the US Silver Eagle.

The money printer is just warming up: Pomp

On his Twitter page, the co-founder of Morgan Creek Digital fund and a prominent Bitcoin advocate Anthony Pompliano has shared an article by the Los Angelis Times. It says that the US presidential administration and the Democratic party of Congress are eyeing the creation of a further monetary stimulus of $360 billion to help small companies survive.

The money printer is just warming up, Pomp says, since the stimulus programs need more cash.

