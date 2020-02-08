Bitcoin (BTC) 'Sell Wall' May Move Price To $9,850

In the crypto markets, whale manipulations can create a rollercoaster ride for any altcoin within minutes. Bitcoin (BTC) whales are the most powerful.

Whale moves can seriously affect the price of digital assets. That's why traders often attempt to analyze the behavior of blockchain fat cats through the use of special software. At the moment, something interesting is going on with Binance.

'Sell Wall' Detected

'Sell Wall' is a reference to either a single large limit sell order or to a group of sell orders set at the same price. When these orders are matched, it is extremely difficult for the market to break above the price line's 'sell wall'.

About an hour ago, crypto trader @Yodaskk noticed a group of sell limit orders on Binance. It looks like some wealthy Bitcoiners decided to short the cryptocurrency at $9,850.

The total amount of the 'wall' is around 900 Bitcoins (BTC), or $8.8M at printing time. As a result, the $9,850 price level may be among the closest bearish resistance lines for the flagship blockchain.

Whales Domination

Explaining the possible influence of this situation, @Yodaskk calculated that it cost 1000 Bitcoins to move the price of the crypto king by one percent in terms of major exchanges like Bitfinex. So, one needs only $9.8M to organize a real 'pump-and-dump'.

Recently, the price of Bitcoin fell by 6% in 5 minutes. This was attributed to the massive liquidation of Bitcoin (BTC) long positions on the Deribit exchange. Mati Greenspan insists that this event shouldn't be called a 'whale manipulation'.