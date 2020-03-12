BTC
U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Worst Day Since 2017: What Happened?

🤷 Opinions
Thu, 03/12/2020 - 14:00
  • Vladislav Sopov

    Today crypto markets are experiencing the heaviest carnage since January 2018. Crypto holders are trying to figure out whether the bottom is already in.

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com
Contents

Today, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) dropped by 19% in a single hour to $6,000. For a few minutes, the crypto king even dipped below the $5,500 level on Binance and $5,200 on BitMEX. While it's still too early to say what happened and what we should brace ourselves for next, some things are already becoming clear.

Liquidations know no mercy

Today the Bitcoin (BTC) price collapse has been the most severe since the onset of 2018. It has already exceeded the January 16, 2018 and June 27, 2018 massacres with their 16% and 14% respective losses by a wide margin. 

What is clear is that this tremendous drop followed huge liquidations of Bitcoin (BTC) longs on main crypto derivatives exchanges. Ryan Selkis, founder of the top-level blockchain analytics team Messari, reported that $665M in Bitcoin (BTC) longs were liquidated on BitMEX today.

According to some calculations, the total volume of longs liquidated across multiple platforms may exceed $2.25B. This bloodbath may also correlate with the sell-out of 'Satoshi Funds' that occurred yesterday when wallets with mining rewards from 2009 and 2010 sent 800 Bitcoins (BTC). This was noticed by the automated parsing systems.

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Hodlers From 2010 Begin Moving Funds: Details - READ MORE

Additionally, as U.Today reported, wallets on the top crypto exchanges Binance and Huobi moved $21.7 M in Bitcoin (BTC) before the dramatic drop, which might have been a bearish red flag. 

Is this the bottom?

That's the question traders across the globe are asking themselves. Typically, such drops are balanced by double-digit surges shortly after. Some traders suggested that the price of Bitcoin (BTC) is testing the 200-weekly MA. Should the orange coin fail to stay above it, it will be an uber-bearish indicator.

According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) has performed the best of all of the top-10 coins. Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Tezos (XTZ) holders suffered the most.

Despite dramatic flash crash, Bitcoin (BTC) is top performer
Image by CoinMarketCap

Overall fear on the crypto market could soon be replaced with huge greed, but many investors recommend not making decisive moves in times of uncertainty and volatility. 

All in all, we see no clear evidence that $6,000 or even $5,500 are bottoms for this bearish rally. So, we need only to give the markets the chance to cool off and, maybe, wait for a vaccine against COVID19. 

#Bitcoin

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Ledger Nano Wallet — Family Pack 37% OFF

4.8/5

Bitcoin's Overnight 50% Plunge Triggers Proposal For Circuit Breakers in Crypto

🤷 Opinions
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 10:51
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Joseph Young

    In the midst of uncertainty in the bitcoin market, some high-profile investors proposed the need for market-wide circuit breakers

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com

The bitcoin price plunged by 50 percent overnight to $3,600 on major crypto exchanges like BitMEX, as frantic sell-off of investors continued. In the midst of significant uncertainty in the market, some high-profile investors proposed the need for market-wide circuit breakers.

What are circuit breakers, and how would it benefit bitcoin?

The U.S. stock market utilizes a system called a trading curb or a circuit breaker to halt trading when the market drops by more than 7%, 13%, and 20%. 

When the stock market abruptly drops by more than 7% in a single session, the market stops trading for 15 minutes, to bring back some stability to prevent a further drop.

On March 12, after the S&P 500 dropped to 2549.48, level one circuit breaker was triggered, stopping all trades in the market.

A circuit breaker does not necessarily guarantee that the market would stop pulling back after 15 minutes of non-trading occurs. It lets the market cool down a bit in an attempt to slow down extreme levels of selling.

Tushar Jain, managing partner at Multicoin Capital, one of the most prominent cryptocurrency investment firms co-managed by Kyle Samani and Vinny Lingham, suggested that the sudden crash of bitcoin from $6,000 to $3,600 makes a strong argument for the integration of a market-wide circuit breaker.

He said:

“Today's price moves in crypto are a strong argument for industry wide circuit breakers. The crypto markets structurally broke today & leading exchanges need to work together to prevent a repeat.”

Jain emphasized that the decentralized finance (DeFi) market almost crashed as the Ethereum price fell to nearly $100.

The overwhelming majority of DeFi platforms use Ethereum as collateral for loans, and when the price of ETH drops, borrowers are required to put up even more ETH as collateral or risk having their positions liquidated.

“The entire DeFi ecosystem almost died today. Several large market participants went bust. Many traders literally could not get money to the exchanges fast enough to trade due to blockchain congestion & the extreme volatility was then made worse,” Jain added.

Graph

Caption: As bitcoin and ETH plummeted by 50%, total amount locked in DeFi fell from $1.2 billion to $641 million

Source: defipulse.com

Difficult to ever put circuit breakers in place

Cryptocurrencies stand for decentralization and a free market that is outside the control of central entities and authorities.

If major cryptocurrency exchanges all come together and implement a circuit breaker to halt bitcoin trading after BTC drops by a certain percentage, it would call into question the centralization in the market.

It would also require all major and minor cryptocurrency exchanges to agree on implementing circuit breakers, as an odd exchange out could lead to potential arbitrage opportunities for traders.

As of now, the probability of circuit breakers ever being implemented in the cryptocurrency exchange market remains low, but the abrupt drop of bitcoin was so unexpected that it triggered such discussions.

#Bitcoin News

About the author

Joseph Young

Joseph Young is an analyst based in South Korea that has been covering finance, fintech, and cryptocurrency since 2013. He has worked with various recognized publications in both the finance and cryptocurrency industries.

Ledger Nano Wallet — Family Pack 37% OFF

4.8/5

